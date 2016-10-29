N. Oregon Coast Oyster Tour Provides Rare Inside Glimpse - and Samples

(Tillamook, Oregon) – If you enjoy oysters from the Oregon coast, or if you've ever wondered where they came from, one event in Tillamook County is your ticket to seafood nirvana. The oyster industry of this area is important to the economy of the county and the state. It includes a number of oyster farms, such as Pacific Seafood operating out of Bay City, and one of the largest oyster hatcheries in the country, Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery located along Netarts Bay. (Above: the famed shipwreck at Pacific Oyster in Bay City).

If you are interested in understanding where the tasty critters on your dinner plate come from or just curious about oysters of the Oregon coast in general, you'll want to take the Oyster Tour on Sunday, November 6. This yummy little journey includes a stop at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery, a walk along the docks in Garibaldi to tour Pacific Seafood Oyster boats, and it ends at a secret location for some samples of oysters.

The tour is a rare opportunity to learn about the these facilities, the state of the art scientific research going on at the hatchery, and the issues faced by the shellfish industries and wild shellfish along the Pacific Northwest. The tour is also part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Find out more at www.TBNEP.org

The tour is supported by Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, Oregon Community Foundation/Salty Dog Fund, Tillamook EcoAdventures, LLC, Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery, Pacific Seafood and Visit Tillamook Coast.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is free, but tax-exempt donations to Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, yet not required. A free shuttle service is provided by co-sponsor Tillamook EcoAdventures, LLC (additional details provided with reservation) for the first 10 participants. Larger groups are encouraged to carpool in their own vehicle. The estimated duration of the tour, including travel, is about four hours.

Organizer say to be prepared for all weather.

“Your feet will get wet and muddy,” said an event spokesperson. “Please wear boots or other appropriate closed-toe footwear. Oyster shells are sharp. Please do not wear flip-flops or sandals.”

