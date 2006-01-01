Party of the Year on Oregon Coast at Oyster Cloyster

Published 10/25/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – The 11th Annual Oyster Cloyster Festival comes to Newport again, a feast created by various local chefs that is a benefit for the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation, happening on November 5 at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. It's a mix of Oregon coast iron chef contest with extravagant party of the year, as fifteen chefs will prepare over 7,000 oysters – as well as a myriad of other dishes, competing for trophies. The event also features live music, decadent desserts, coffee and a no-host bar featuring select Oregon wines from Kristen Hill Winery from Amity, Silver Falls Vineyard from Sublimity and Noble Estate Vineyard from Eugene and microbrews from Rogue Ale. The Oregon Oyster Farm is the signature sponsor for the event, which is presented by the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation in partnership with the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Some of this year’s culinary entries include: Caramel Malt Crusted Pan Fried Oyster with Mount Hood Hop and Caramelized Fennel Slaw from Pelican Pub and Brewery; Newport Oregon Broiled Oyster, Chanterelle Dill Butter on Fine Noodle Salad, Pickled Red Onions and Sea Lettuces from the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute; Pissaladiere Nicise with Huckleberry Reduction from La Maison; Togarashi Seared Kumomoto Oysters with a Sweet Thai Chili Aspic, Mango Cilantro Micro Salad and Thai Pepper Glass from Mist Restaurant and Lounge at Surftides; Raw Oyster on the Half Shell, Bacon Champagne Mignonette with Blood Orange Gelatin from Rogue Ales; Oysters Lambardinis, Armando Armando Si, Per Favore! from Local Ocean Seafoods and Fall Oysters from Spirit Mountain Casino, Cedar Plank Buffet.

Sculpted glass awards will be given for top chef, first, second and third place oyster dishes, designed by Ryan Bledsoe, owner of the Edge Art Gallery. Two People's Choice awards will also be given. Judges are Rob Pounding of Blackfish Cafe, Greg A. Taylor with Nestle Corporation out of Vancouver, Washington, and David D. Sherrill with Amazon.com's Bon Appétit in Seattle.

Live music for this year’s event will begin with bagpiper Donna Futrell-Baker, who will greet attendees as they enter the Aquarium. Throughout the rest of the evening, you'll hear the Oregon Coast Community College Choir, the Ecuadorian music of Chayag, followed by classical guitarist Derik Jefferson, keyboard player Carlyn Jefferson and the Recorder group Lost in Time.

Tickets to the benefit event can be purchased through the event website using PayPal, at www.oystercloysterfestival.com.Tickets may also be purchased at the following locations: Oregon Coast Aquarium, Bank of the West Lincoln County branches, TLC Federal Credit Union branches in Newport and Lincoln City, the Hatfield Marine Science Center in South Beach; Chuck's Video in Waldport; J.C. Market in Newport; and the Newport Performing Arts Center. Ticket price is still $65 each or two for $125. Call the Oyster Cloyster hotline at 541-867-8541. Learn more about the event or the Aquarium Science program on the college website at www.oystercloysterfestival.com

Full List of Chefs

This year’s chefs and their restaurants include: Kevin Armstrong of Bay 839, Stephen Willamson of Chi’ Boogie, Rocky Earl Silva and William Kang from Gracie’s Sea Hag, Cliff and Kate Brown from La Maison, Charlie Branford from Local Ocean, Ged Aydelott of Pelican Pub & Brewery, Jason Galloway and Matt Sedenius from Mist at Surftides, Pono Freitas of Ocean Bleu at Gino’s, Erik Machuca from Rogue Ale, Nicolas Trapala from Sada’s Sushi Bar, Garnett Black of Shilo Inn Restaurant, Tiffany Wilkins and Brett Hutton from Spirit Mountain Casino, and Ryan Cornwall from Starfish Grill at Agate Beach. Also entering this year will be Woujay Poynter Sous Chef at The Oregon Coast Culinary Institute in Coos Bay, and Greg Guidry Chef at Angell Job Corps. Both culinary schools will be bringing student assistants.

