Central Oregon Coast Features Surfing Day for Youth, Outdoor Market

(Newport, Oregon) – The Otter Rock n Roll Youth Surf and Beach Cleanup Challenge is coming up again in the Newport area, while the little town of Toledo gets busy with some events in June. (Above: Devil's Punchbowl area and Otter Rock).

Look for the 8th annual Otter Rock n Roll Youth Surf and Beach Cleanup Challenge, in celebration of International Surfing Day on June 18. Observed globally, International Surfing Day celebrates the sport of surfing and helps raise awareness about issues facing our ocean, waves and beaches.

The Otter Rock n Roll will take place just south of Newport at Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park from 8 am – 3 pm. An age 18 and under youth surf contest, the event is open to surfers of all skill levels, is family-friendly and it welcomes the general beach-going public.

All participants will receive an event t-shirt and great prizes from local sponsors; there will be beach games and activities throughout the day including a special beach cleanup challenge where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities. From the no-experience necessary beginner division with lessons and the parent with child division to the more competitive 13-15 and 16-18 year old divisions (both boys and girls), there is something here for all water and beach lovers.

Otter Rock n Roll began 8 years ago in celebration of International Surfing Day which is officially observed on June 20, uniting surfers from around the world to celebrate the sport of surfing and to give back to the ocean and beaches through stewardship activities. Especially on this part of the Oregon coast.

“This is a great opportunity to engage in ocean stewardship, physical activity, and family friendly competition,” said Vince Pappalardo of the Newport Chapter and organizer of the event. “No surf experience is required, just a desire to enjoy the sport of surfing.”

Event pre-registration is $25 at www.otterrockandroll.com. Space is limited; sign up early to reserve your spot. Beach registration is $35 and closes exactly at 8 am.

Just inland from Newport, the little town of Toledo has a lot happening.

Residents and business owners in Toledo are clearing the clutter in preparation for the Toledo City-Wide Garage Sale happening on Saturday, June 25 from 9 am - 3 pm.

Even sooner, however, on June 2 the Toledo Street Market will be back and better than ever. The weekly Toledo Street Market is a much-anticipated event, and a fantastic way to take time to peruse and choose from a variety of fresh produce, products, food, drink, artisan and hand crafted items found among the colorful vendors who travel to market each week.

Enjoy live music, and while you're there, and, as you take a stroll along Main Street, peek in a their many eateries, galleries, museums or head down to the Port of Toledo's Waterfront Park and perhaps hop a train and see what's new in the collection at the Yaquina-Pacific Railroad Museum.

The Toledo Street Market is open every Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm, from the beginning of June through the end of September along Main Street in Toledo.

For more information e-mail Director@ToledoOregon.org or call the Toledo Chamber office at 541-336-3183.















