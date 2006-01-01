Calm, Warm Oregon Coast Weather This Week - Plus Plenty of Sun

Published 08/24/2011

Lovable warm weather on the beaches of Lincoln City.

(Oregon Coast) - As thunderstorms begin to form in central Oregon – with the possibility of wandering into the valley and eastern Portland area – weather on the Oregon coast seems to be oblivious to all that. It looks to be in a kind of cruise mode: sticking in the 70’s and calm and sunny. (See general Oregon weather here)

However, the National Weather Services has issued a statement that there is a possibility thunderstorms could reach the Oregon coast range.

Temperatures in the Portland and Willamette Valley will be hovering in the upper 80's for the next few days, with a high humidity that will make the coast's calm and cool conditions even more inviting.

Manzanita

Mostly sunny skies will be found through the weekend and at least through Monday in hotspots like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

For the north Oregon coast, weather predictions for Cannon Beach seem typical of that area. Thursday will boast some clouds in the morning, giving way to sun in the afternoon. Look for highs around 77 on the north Oregon coast and light winds.

The Weather Channel is forecasting similar conditions for Friday and Saturday.

Tillamook Bay

Clouds will give way to sun on Sunday again on both Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 70’s.

On the central Oregon coast – in areas like Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay or Lincoln City - The Weather Channel is predicting “mainly sunny skies” for Thursday, and low winds. Highs should be around 74 degrees.

Friday is calling for mostly sunny conditions and a high around 75.

Saturday and Sunday, much like the north Oregon coast, will feature morning clouds that burn off in the afternoons. Saturday may be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60’s while Sunday may have a high around 70 or so.

Monday again calls for morning clouds and then afternoon sun, with highs in the upper 60’s.

Yachats

Cannon Beach

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net