Oregon Coast Travel: Gas Prices Steady Here, Rising Elsewhere

Published 09/06/2013

(Oregon Coast) – For those traveling to and from Oregon and the coast, gas prices in this state continue to tick downward while the national average has gone up a nickel, according to the Oregon office of AAA. (Above: Cannon Beach area).

AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said Oregon's average for regular unleaded recently went down two cents to $3.70 a gallon while the national average went up to $3.59 a gallon.

“Last year at this time, the national average was $3.83 and Oregon’s was $4.02,” Dodds said. “Pump prices are moving up or down a bit, depending on the market, but remain well below last year’s price.”

Dodds said concerns over possible U.S. intervention in Syria have put upward pressure on crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices have now settled above $100 per barrel each day since the beginning of July due in large part to violence in Egypt, Libya and Syria.

However, these are not creating dramatic hikes at the pump. Partially due to fewer Americans hitting the road for vacations, the demand for gasoline has gone down. This month begins the switch at U.S. refineries from the cleaner-burning summer blend fuel to the cheaper winter-blend fuel. (Above: near Depoe Bay)

Dodds added there has been no Atlantic hurricane season starting as yet, and it is possible that this year may mark the latest date in the satellite era for a first hurricane to form. The current record is 2002 when Hurricane Gustav reached hurricane status on September 11. Still, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) continues to forecast a more active than average season, and Dodds said this could topple any downward trends in prices.

Central Oregon coast towns like Lincoln City, Tillamook and Newport tend to have the least expensive gas prices in that region, while Yachats and Seaside tend to be the most expensive. Depoe Bay, Pacific City and Manzanita/Nehalem tend to be in the middle range. (Above: Seaside area)

More about the Oregon coast below:

Tillicum Beach, near Yachats

Bob Straub State Park, Pacific City

Wheeler on the Nehalem Bay

