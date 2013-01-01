State Parks Seeks Public Input About Rule Changes at Meetings Around Oregon, Coast

Published 06/13/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – A variety of new rules and regulations at Oregon's state parks are being proposed, and Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) will be holding a series of meetings in the next week taking in public input on the matter. These happen on the central Oregon coast, in Bend and Eastern Oregon. (Above: Neptune State Park, on the central Oregon coast)

With more than 40 million people visiting these parks every year to enjoy activities like camping, hiking, picnicking and other traditional forms of recreation, the agency is looking update park rules. The three meetings, happening this coming week, will seek public input on any new directions.

Proposed changes include:

Making rule violations a class D violation rather than a class A. This would bring state park rules into compliance with recent changes in the structure of fines as set forth by the Office of State Court Administrator, Oregon Judicial Department. Some rules would make certain violations warrant higher or lower-level fines. (Above: Pacific City's Cape Kiwanda State Park)

New standards for controlling pets on park properties will be discussed, as well as new guidelines about activities allowed and length of stay at campgrounds.

The state is working on new rules regarding special permits and the process for obtaining them. New standards for preserving natural resources may be adopted, including the removal of some problematic aspects of the environment.

Issues about hunting on some areas of the Willamette River Greenway will also be examined, in light of new safety concerns due to a nearby residential development. Above: Silver Falls State Park.

Copies of the proposed rules may be found on the OPRD website and are available upon request from OPRD.

The central Oregon coast meeting happens in Newport on June 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street, Newport, Oregon.

In eastern Oregon, the meeting happens in St. Paul on June 19, also at 6:30 p.m. Champoeg State Heritage Area, Visitor Center, 8239 Champoeg Road NE, St. Paul, Oregon.

The Bend meeting takes place on June 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express, 20615 Grandview Drive, Bend, Oregon.

Deadline for any written comments is June 21. These may be submitted to OPRD.publiccomment@state.or.us or mailed to Richard Walkoski, 725 Summer Street NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301. Those wishing to comment during a public hearing must register with the hearings officer in the first 30 minutes of the meeting. Accommodations for persons with disabilities are available if requested in advance by calling (503) 986-0719.

More about the Oregon coast here, or keep scrolling below

Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted