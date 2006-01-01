Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Talks on Science of Oregon Coast Shorelines Throughout Summer

Published 06/29/2013

(Oregon Coast) – For those wishing to learn more about Oregon coast natural history there are some extraordinary opportunities this summer. Oregon's CoastWatch group is offering three intensive training workshops, led by ecologist Stewart Schultz, an authority on the Northwest’s coastal region. He will be joined by Fawn Custer, CoastWatch’s volunteer coordinator. (Above: near Florence)

Three workshops lasting three days each will be held around the Oregon coast. The first is in Netarts July 26 to 28, the second in Newport from August 8 to 10, and on the south coast at Coos Bay from August 11 to 13. They will cover everything from tidepools and sandy beaches, to estuarine and ocean ecosystems, to geology and forests, to marine mammals and birds.

Stewart Schultz is the author of The Northwest Coast: A Natural History

Also to be discussed are the timely issues of of concern such as marine debris and invasive species. Each session will include field trips, indoor presentations and laboratory experiences (with some variation, depending on the weather). Teachers can obtain 26 Professional Development Units by taking a workshop.

While the workshops were developed to provide training to volunteers in the CoastWatch program, they are open to the public.

CoastWatch is a project of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, through which volunteers adopt one-mile segments of the coast and keep watch for both natural changes and human impacts.

Online registration is now open at this link..

Stewart Schultz is the author of The Northwest Coast: A Natural History. His wide-ranging experience in studying the Oregon coast makes him a very knowledgeable guide to the shoreline environment. An Oregonian who grew up playing on the shore near Gearhart, he went to Reed College and obtained his doctorate in botany from the University of British Columbia. He worked on the Oregon coast for the Nature Conservancy, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, gaining wide field experience, before pursuing an academic career as a professor at the University of Miami, and now the University of Zadar in Croatia. During the academic year he studies marine ecology, as well as his specialty of plant evolution and genetics, but every summer he returns to the Oregon coast to teach shoreline science.

Assisting him will be Fawn Custer, an experienced marine educator who taught for 14 years at the Hatfield Marine Science Center.

The Netarts sessions will be at the Oceanside Fire District Meeting Hall, 1235 5th St. Loop in Netarts. Newport sessions happen at Newport High School (322 N.E. Eads St.). The Coos Bay will be conducted at Marshfield High School.

Each workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the first day, and at 7 a.m. on the final two days, and will run until approximately 4:30 p.m. each day. Workshop fee will be $50 for those who are both CoastWatchers and Oregon Shores members, $60 for those who are either CoastWatchers or Oregon Shores members, and $90 for others (who are invited to join Oregon Shores on the registration site and take the discount).

Reservations can be made online here, or by linking through the CoastWatch website, http://oregonshores.org/coastwatch.php5. Registration can also be by check: Send to Oregon Shores, P.O. Box 33, Seal Rock, OR 97376.

For more information, or to reserve a place in one of the workshops in advance of payment, contact Fawn Custer, (541) 270-0027, fawn@oregonshores.org; or Phillip Johnson, (503) 754-9303, phillip@oregonshores.org.

Oceanside

Near Cannon Beach

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean
Inland Oregon, Coast Range and Beaches to Get Freezing Rain, Snow
Icy roads Wednesday along the I-5 corridor, coast range and even the Oregon coast; freezing rain and snow coming to even the coastline Thursday
Oregon Coast Range to Get Icy, Dicey for Shorter Time
Snow advisory until noon, snow levels at 500 and even beaches may get dusting
Rare, Bizarre Glowing Creatures Strand on Oregon Coast Beaches
It's called a pyrosome, and the ones found here are less than a foot; actually massive colonies of cloned creatures. Seaside Aquarium, science
Wet, Windy Thanksgiving for Oregon Coast; Snow in Cascades
Just some good ol' fashioned storms for the beaches and big waves
Gobs of Cool Creatures, Odd Finds on Oregon Coast Beaches Now
A brief walk along any Oregon coast beach can yield bundles of wonders, especially after storms. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast Wildlife Right Now; Possible Northern Lights Glow
Wildlife are in abundance near the beaches and there's a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. Science, astronomy
First Storms of Season May Bring 30-ft Waves to Oregon Coast
Some gnarly waves will be battering the beaches of the Oregon coast later this week

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 

 