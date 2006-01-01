Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches

 

 

 

Oregon Coast Tourism Tips: Best of Its Sandy Spots

Published 12/16/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Sure it's cliche. But sometimes, all you want is a long walk on a beach with a sunset while holding hands. You don't want to bounce around the rocky, craggy sections or cliffs the Oregon coast is known for. (Above: Ponsler beach near Florence).

But just what is the best sandy beach along the Oregon coast? That all depends, of course, on you. What your preferences are, and where you are. Here is a guide to 180 miles of what could be the best sandy beaches of the Oregon coast, and the links will take you to much more detailed information about each area.

Florence features nothing but big, broad sandy beaches, from its southern points that border the National Dunes Recreation Area (another 40 miles of dunes) to spots like Baker Beach a few miles north. Most of the beaches here are so broad that ocean storms almost never get to the tide line. Just north of town, you can even rent horses to trek along these massive strands.

Some of the best fun can happen at beaches that aren't just sand, but interspersed with rocky blobs and labyrinth-like structures. Numerous spots in that 20-mile stretch between here and Yachats are filled with that, such as Strawberry Hill or even the longer tracts of Muriel Ponsler, Neptune or Ocean Beach Picnic Ground. See the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour for these.

Some awesome sandy secrets lurk just north of Yachats, starting about where the rocky structures end (about a mile north of Smelt Sands State Park). Close to MP 162 – just kitty-corner from Brubacker St. - there’s a patch of gravel on the west side of 101 and a small wooded trail wandering off to the beach. This is one awesome hidden spot, and others lay just south of there at the end of little roads bearing the names of states like Oregon or Idaho.

Several miles of often untouched beach wander on from here, crossing through state parks like Tillicum or Driftwood, until you bump into Waldport's Alsea Bay.

A tad of south of Newport's South Beach area, you'll find more awe-inspiring clandestine sandy chunks, found at a couple of unmarked gravel patches by the side of the road. Nearby Ona Beach provides not just pristine sands to wander but some funky agate action and a few tide pools.

Newport is about five or six miles of non-stop beachy fun, interrupted by the massive headland of Yaquina Head. Another few miles stretch from there to Otter Rock and include sections where the cliffs yield tons of fossils and other curiosities.

From Cape Foulweather to Depoe Bay it's several miles of dramatic cliffs, but some more wondrous granule-filled areas lurk at Gleneden Beach. Shortly after that, you run into Lincoln City's famed seven miles of beaches (above), with all its numerous attractions and distractions.

About ten or so miles north of town you'll bump into the mysterious Neskowin, with its ancient ghost forests at the tide line and rather unusual, large and coarse grains of sand.

From the tip of Nestucca Spit to Pacific City, and just a bit north of that town, you have a good ten miles miles of beaches. Some are extremely secretive and unpopulated, like at Tierra Del Mar or on the north face of Cape Kiwanda.

Small to medium cells of strand (cell is a geologic term for the areas between headlands) exist along what now becomes the Three Capes Loop – if you're heading north of towards Cape Lookout, Netarts and Oceanside. At Netarts and near Tillamook you have some massive, lengthy spits if you're up for miles of hiking.

Just north of there, Rockaway Beach is another seven miles of unfettered and unblocked sand, while north of there sits Manzanita with its dramatic Neahkahnie Mountain looming overhead and access to mile and miles of the Nehalem Spit. Seals and other fascinating wildlife abound there.

The two better known icons of the north Oregon coast – Cannon Beach and Seaside – are a ways up the road. The fun of Cannon Beach actually starts all the way at Arch Cape, a few miles south of town, which lets you walk through amazing little hotspots like Hug Point and the very secretive Silver Point.

From Seaside to Warrenton – some 20 miles – there's nothing but big beaches. All this is interrupted briefly by the Necanicum River at the Seaside/Gearhart border, but from there you even have such large beaches you can drive on parts of them. Look for the shipwreck of the Peter Iredale along here too.

 

