Lincoln City's Oregon Coast Pride Fest a Rainbow of Fun

Published 08/30/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The Oregon Coast Pride Festival is returning next week, celebrating the LGBT community of the coast and the rest of the state, while boasting loads of family entertainment and fun times on the beach. This year's event happens Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 6 to 8 in the central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City, at the Chinook Winds Casino.

Now in its second year, Oregon Coast Pride follows in the path of the Iris Pride Festival, the first pride festival on the Oregon Coast. Moving last year from SW 51st Street to Chinook Winds Casino Resort, some of Iris’s popular family-friendly events didn’t make the move and are still on SW 51st.

This year features new performers along with many of the attractions and artists that made last year’s event such a big hit.

For families, the street fair with its many vendors is back and bigger than ever, said Brian Bardfield-Pick, one of the organizers. Running all three days, vendors include The Rainbow Effect, Calise’s Soapworks, Damsel in Defense and Many Horses Productions and numerous others.

This year also includes the Kids Funzone, running both Friday and Saturday. Featuring Giggles the Clown, it’s a pocketbook friendly area for families – straight or otherwise. Featuring bounce houses, free balloon sculptures, a challenge course, and more, Bardfield-Pick said kids are even a bigger part of this year’s event.

At night, the fun begins for grownups with various kooky and kitschy festivities, all under the rainbow flag. Drag queen and drag king shows happen at 10 p.m. Comedians perform at 8 p.m. with a dance to follow on Saturday night. This event is for ages 21 and over with a $15 entrance fee.

On all three days of the event anyone over 21 gets a free five-dollar slot play at the casino. There will also be food carts and an alcohol garden for those over 21.

Finally, long-time favorite Cosmic Flamingo is back. Held on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this is not your grandma’s bingo. Packed with music and lights, there will be big prizes like hotel and golf packages, restaurant certificates and much, much more. Also on hand will be the “Bloody Mary Bar.”

Initial Bingo package is $10 each, additional bingo game pack is $5.

There is a $5 suggested donation for the general event, but some of the dances, shows and bingo contain extra cover charges. On Friday, the festival starts at 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday it starts at 10 a.m.

For more information and event schedules, go to http://www.oregoncoastpride.com

More about Lincoln City below, including the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted