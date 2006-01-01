Oregon Coast Picks of the Week: Last Week in April

Published 04/23/2012

(Oregon Coast) – If you're looking for music, outdoor markets in the ocean air, a cooking class or just a lot of food: the Oregon coast has got it all this week. There's even that massive crab, seafood and wine festival in Astoria during the weekend – all of which pulls a powerful punch in coaxing you to the beaches. (Above: Yachats, where an outdoor market happens every Sunday).

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Enjoy the outdoors while shopping – and not just any outtdors, but the ocean air. Locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

April 28. Florence Green Fair. Are you interested in the green lifestyle? The third annual Green Fair presents exhibitors and information on organic foods, sustainable living, and environmentally conscious decision-making. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 30-May 6. Newport Restaurant Week. Literally, food for thought – or is it lots of thought about food? Restaurants all over town - from fine dining to fast food - will feature special menus, promotions, and discounts. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801. www.newportchamber.org.

April 25-26. Hands-on baking workshop. Cost of $180 includes breakfast and lunch. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

April 28. “Logging Railroads of the Pacific Slope.” Railroad historian Ed Kamholz will present a pictorial overview of West Coast logging railroads. Discover how these transportation systems have played a role in our area’s ecology, and how they have contributed to the region’s economic, social and technological development. 1 p.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Road (Hwy 6). Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

April 28. Live music: local songstress Denise Drake performs at the Cannon Beach History Center. 6:30 p.m. $7 adults. $2 children. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

April 27-29. Astoria-Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. Friday, $8, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, $10, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, $5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Children under the age of 12 are free. Parking $5 or take the shuttle. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. www.oldoregon.com/events/entry/astoria-warrenton-crab-seafood-wine-festival.

