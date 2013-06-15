June Oregon Coast Event Combines Surfing, Beach Cleaning

Published 05/16/2013

(Newport, Oregon) - The Surfrider Foundation’s Newport, Siuslaw and Portland Chapters announced this week that they will be hosting the 5th annual Otter Rock n’ Roll Youth Surf and Beach Cleanup Challenge in celebration of International Surfing Day in June. Observed globally, International Surfing Day celebrates the sport of surfing and helps raise awareness about issues facing our oceans, waves and beaches.

The Otter Rock N’ Roll will take place on June 15th at Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park from 8 am – 4 pm. An 18 and under surf contest, the event is open to all surfers, beginners and beach enthusiasts.

Event pre-registration is $20 at www.otterrockandroll.com. Space is limited, sign up early to reserve your spot. Beach registration is $35 and closes at 8am sharp.

All participants will receive an event t-shirt and great prizes from local sponsors; there will be beach games and activities throughout the day, including the special beach cleanup challenge, where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities. From the no-experience necessary beginner division with lessons to parent with child division or the more competitive 16-18 year old divisions, there is something here for all water and beach lovers.

Otter Rock n Roll began 5 years ago in celebration of International Surfing Day which is officially observed on June 20th, uniting surfers from around the world to celebrate the sport of surfing and give back to our oceans, waves and beaches through stewardship activities. “This is a great opportunity to engage in ocean stewardship, physical activity, and family friendly competition. No surf experience is required – just a desire to enjoy the sport of surfing” says Vince Pappalardo, volunteer coordinator for the Newport Chapter and lead organizer of the event.

Local sponsors include: Ocean Pulse, Ossie’s Surf Shop, Oregon Surf Shop, Pura Vida Surf Shop, Warm Current, Cleanline Surf Shop, Eon Graphics, Bike Newport, Cascade Construction, Savory Café, Coast Home Repair, Dutch Brothers – Newport, Fiberglass Supply, The Longboard/Skateboard Store, Russo Surfboards, Globe and Sitka.

Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park. Saturday, June 15, 2013, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pre-Registration -$20 online at www.otterrockandroll.com by June 14th

More about Depoe Bay and Otter Rock below, including the Depoe Bay Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Depoe Bay Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted