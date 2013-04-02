|
Oregon Coast Latest: Smartphone Beach Guides, Live Earthquake Data, Blogs
Published
02/04/2013
(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Coast Beach Connection (OCBC) has launched several new features which will come in handy for the visitor or even the armchair traveler – as well as those wanting to keep up on live earthquake data from the West Coast.
For visitors with Smartphones, Iphones, Android and other small phone technology, you can now more easily look up places to stay on the Oregon coast, attractions and dining options – in a format a bit more friendly to Smartphones. While not an Oregon coast app per se, it does make browsing from your handheld device a bit quicker.
The Oregon Coast Lodging Listings for Mobile: IPhones, Android, Smartphones section takes you quickly and easily through your lodging and vacation rental options for Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, Tillamook, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Yachats. It also gives you a quick overview of attractions for the area and links to dining options, events and weather for each of those areas.
The exact url www.beachconnection.net/oregoncoastmobile – or simply find BeachConnection.net.
In the world of nearly realtime earthquake data for the Oregon coast, inland Oregon, as well as Washington, California and Vancouver, British Columbia, there is the new Live Earthquake Updates from Oregon, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska. This is actual data streamed from the USGS, which they update about once a minute. It may take a bit longer for Oregon Coast Beach Connection servers to provide the updated information on that page, but there are always plenty of links to the latest info from USGS from there.
You'll also find other scientific articles of interest from Oregon geologists studying earthquakes.
If you dig whales, then you'll love the Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News Blog. There are constantly updated articles and news about whales in this region and other areas, as well as whale number updates from around the coastline. The exact url is www.beachconnection.net/oregoncoastwhales
If you want to dig into towns like Lincoln City, Cannon Beach, or Manzanita, Rockaway Beach and the rest of the Nehalem Bay, there are some blogs that spotlight these areas in depth.
They are found at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour and Blog (http://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_lcity.htm) , and the Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Blog (http://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_nbay.htm) – which also spotlights the little town of Wheeler.
The Cannon Beach, Oregon Virtual Tour and Beaches Blog lets you find out much more about that area and its beaches (http://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_cbeach.htm).
Each of these blogs features over 100 photos of the area and a huge variety of visitor information.
There is a newly launched List of Oregon Coast Blogs page that features all these and many more informative blogs, and this list will continue to grow.
