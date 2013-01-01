|
Gas Prices Continue Drop in Oregon, Some Around $3.35 Gallon
04/28/2013
(Portland, Oregon) – Travel to and from the Oregon coast, as well as around the rest of the state, is getting cheaper by the day. Oregon's AAA said last week that gas prices have edged down to 13 cents in a month. (Above: just north of Pacific City)
The national average for regular unleaded ticks down half a cent this week to $3.52, while the Oregon average loses a nickel to $3.62. However, more than one gas station in the Beaverton area was spotted as low as $3.35 per gallon this weekend.
AAA's Marie Dodds said the biggest factors for falling fuel prices have been low demand, news from the economy that continues to be not so hot and lower crude prices.
“The Oregon average is at its lowest point since mid-February, and is 18 cents lower than the peak 2013 price to date of $3.80 a gallon on March 13,” Dodds said. “The national average is at its lowest price since early February, and is 27 cents lower than the year-to-date peak price of $3.79 on February 27.”
Those in some Midwestern states have seen prices jump this last week after supply concerns from heavy rains dampened the price fall there. In Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, prices have shot up 10 to 28 cents.
Dodds said it is still too early to tell if prices have peaked for this season.
“But AAA continues to predict that even if gas prices climb again, they will likely remain below the peak prices from the last couple years,” Dodds said.
Prices along the Oregon coast are always five to 15 cents higher than inland, Newport and Lincoln City tend to be the least expensive on the coast.
