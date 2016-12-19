Oregon Coast Weather - latest warnings, advisories

More About Beach Safety Guides
Watching Storms Safely on the Oregon Coast Officials get fairly worried when this part of the year comes along, as beach safety is a concern year-round. but even more so when those attractive, monster waves start rolling in and crowds start arriving to watch
Tips for Spotting A Sneaker Wave - in Oregon or Any Other Beach It doesn't take big storms to create wonton ocean surges. Sneaker waves can happen even in somewhat calm conditions
Can You Swim in the Pacific Ocean on the Oregon Coast? While there is no real official stand on this by Oregon tourism or state authorities, the general answer is: yes, sort of - but that doesn't mean you should.
Can I Drive on Oregon Coast Beaches? Rules, Regulations for Cars, Vehicles
Pet Safety Tips for Your Dog on the Oregon Coast
Beach safety is something you have to keep in mind not only for yourself but for your pet as well Places not to go with your dog on the coast, and beaches where they will have fun plenty of fun
Surprising Unknown Rules of the Oregon Coast There's a lot coastal tourism entities haven't told you: beach fires, camping, dogs, running out of gas
Oregon Coast Safety Reminders for Holiday: No Fireworks, Camping on Beaches It turns shooting off fireworks on all Oregon beaches is against the law, and camping on the beaches is prohibited on most of the coast
Oregon Coast Beach Safety from Oregon State Parks and Recreation
Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska
Latest in Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris News - How to Report Tsunami Debris
