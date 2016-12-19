Oregon Coast Weather - latest warnings, advisories

Health Alerts from Oregon Beaches

Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean

Oregon Coast Range to Get Icy, Dicey for Shorter Time

Snow advisory until noon, snow levels at 500 and even beaches may get dusting

Oregon Coast Range Highways to Get Snow; Huge Waves Continue

Snow will start hitting the higher elevations around Sunday night, lasting for a few days. Weather

20-ft Surf on Oregon Coast Prompts Advisory

Big, spectacular but dangerous: that's what's in store for the Oregon coast Monday and Tuesday

Holiday Storm: Wind Warning, Big Waves, Flood Watch for Oregon Coast

Over the holiday weekend: a high wind warning, a flood watch and some mighty waves

Wet, Windy Thanksgiving for Oregon Coast; Snow in Cascades

Just some good ol' fashioned storms for the beaches and big waves

High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast; King Tides After Weekend

A wind warning is now in effect for the entire upper half of the Oregon coast, in effect until 8 a.m.

Big Waves Made Bigger by High Tides on Oregon Coast This Week

Big waves and big tides are coming, and then some of the highest tides of the year. Science, storm

What Created Ten Tornado Warnings for the Oregon, Washington Coast Last Week?

According to the National Weather Service the answer is quite complex

Oregon Coast Storm Now Brings High Wind, Surf Warnings for Thurs; Seas at 34 Ft

A series of storms are pushing in, set to kick in harder over the weekend

First Storms of Season May Bring 30-ft Waves to Oregon Coast

Some gnarly waves will be battering the beaches of the Oregon coast later this week

Best Beaches of the Oregon Coast at Nighttime: Safest, Most Impressive

Finding a dark beach with no light interference on a clear eve will make for something wondrous. Travel tips

Water Warning for Oregon Coast's Nye Beach; Traffic Closures Hwy 20

One popular beach on the central Oregon coast is now under a water warning