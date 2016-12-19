Oregon Coast Weather - latest warnings, advisories

Oregon Coast Beach Safety Articles, Updates

Beach Safety Guides, News Updates from Oregon Coast Beach Connection - Health Alerts
  • Health Alerts from Oregon Beaches (and when they're lifted)

  • Other Advisories from Oregon Beaches
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean

Oregon Coast Range to Get Icy, Dicey for Shorter Time
Snow advisory until noon, snow levels at 500 and even beaches may get dusting

Oregon Coast Range Highways to Get Snow; Huge Waves Continue
Snow will start hitting the higher elevations around Sunday night, lasting for a few days. Weather

20-ft Surf on Oregon Coast Prompts Advisory
Big, spectacular but dangerous: that's what's in store for the Oregon coast Monday and Tuesday

Holiday Storm: Wind Warning, Big Waves, Flood Watch for Oregon Coast
Over the holiday weekend: a high wind warning, a flood watch and some mighty waves

Wet, Windy Thanksgiving for Oregon Coast; Snow in Cascades
Just some good ol' fashioned storms for the beaches and big waves

High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast; King Tides After Weekend
A wind warning is now in effect for the entire upper half of the Oregon coast, in effect until 8 a.m.

Big Waves Made Bigger by High Tides on Oregon Coast This Week
Big waves and big tides are coming, and then some of the highest tides of the year. Science, storm

What Created Ten Tornado Warnings for the Oregon, Washington Coast Last Week?
According to the National Weather Service the answer is quite complex

Oregon Coast Storm Now Brings High Wind, Surf Warnings for Thurs; Seas at 34 Ft
A series of storms are pushing in, set to kick in harder over the weekend

First Storms of Season May Bring 30-ft Waves to Oregon Coast
Some gnarly waves will be battering the beaches of the Oregon coast later this week

Best Beaches of the Oregon Coast at Nighttime: Safest, Most Impressive
Finding a dark beach with no light interference on a clear eve will make for something wondrous. Travel tips

Water Warning for Oregon Coast's Nye Beach; Traffic Closures Hwy 20
One popular beach on the central Oregon coast is now under a water warning

 

 

 


 
Beach Safety Guides, News Updates and Archives from Around the Oregon Coast

More About Beach Safety Guides

Watching Storms Safely on the Oregon Coast Officials get fairly worried when this part of the year comes along, as beach safety is a concern year-round. but even more so when those attractive, monster waves start rolling in and crowds start arriving to watch

Tips for Spotting A Sneaker Wave - in Oregon or Any Other Beach It doesn't take big storms to create wonton ocean surges. Sneaker waves can happen even in somewhat calm conditions

Can You Swim in the Pacific Ocean on the Oregon Coast? While there is no real official stand on this by Oregon tourism or state authorities, the general answer is: yes, sort of - but that doesn't mean you should.

Can I Drive on Oregon Coast Beaches? Rules, Regulations for Cars, Vehicles

Pet Safety Tips for Your Dog on the Oregon Coast
Beach safety is something you have to keep in mind not only for yourself but for your pet as well Places not to go with your dog on the coast, and beaches where they will have fun plenty of fun

Surprising Unknown Rules of the Oregon Coast There's a lot coastal tourism entities haven't told you: beach fires, camping, dogs, running out of gas

Oregon Coast Safety Reminders for Holiday: No Fireworks, Camping on Beaches It turns shooting off fireworks on all Oregon beaches is against the law, and camping on the beaches is prohibited on most of the coast

Oregon Coast Beach Safety from Oregon State Parks and Recreation

Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska

Oregon Coast Weather - latest warnings, advisories

Latest in Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris News - How to Report Tsunami Debris

 

New reporter to cover education, public safety in Hermiston
18 Dec 2016 at 9:23pm
She will cover education and public safety for the two publications ... the southernmost town on the Oregon Coast. She has covered education, ports, city and county government and worked as a copy editing assistant. She also enjoyed writing feature ...

Oregon opens remaining areas of coast for commercial Dungeness crabbing
22 Dec 2016 at 1:32am
?Along with the state agencies, the Oregon commercial Dungeness crab industry has taken a very proactive and precautionary approach to the opening of this crab season in the interest of public safety and ... from the US west coast, whereas before ...

Commercial crabbers no longer crabby ? They launch Dec. 29th!
22 Dec 2016 at 7:03am
... January 1st. Fishery managers and food safety specialists consistently exercised caution in opening the crab season this year due to elevated levels of domoic acid found in crabs along Oregon?s central coast. The almost month-long delay in opening ...

California widens Dungeness crab fishing area
22 Dec 2016 at 1:09pm
Fishery managers and food safety specialists consistently exercised caution in opening the crab season this year due to elevated levels of domoic acid found in crabs along Oregon's central coast. More of the Sonoma Coast and the first section of the ...

Authors invite readers to plunge in
22 Dec 2016 at 12:14am
Both have helped hundreds of divers learn about safety, equipment and techniques for underwater ... They mention today?s educational role of the Oregon Coast Aquarium at Newport and credit Northwest divers? shared efforts to remove man-made debris ...

State opens portion of coast for commercial Dungeness crabbing
13 Dec 2016 at 4:00pm
SOUTH COAST ? The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon ... For more information on toxin closures, call ODA?s shellfish safety information hotline at 800-448?2474 or visit the ODA shellfish closures web page at: http://www.oregon.gov ...

State legislators campaign for protection of federal waters off California coast
22 Dec 2016 at 12:28am
Also campaigning Obama were the six U.S. senators from California, Oregon and Washington ... on fracking in federal waters off the California coast the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement both determined ...

Oregon Coast Road Trip: From Florence to Newport
13 Dec 2016 at 12:15pm
Bring some comfortable shoes for a half-mile uphill walk to the base of the lighthouse, the brightest spot on the Oregon coast. Its beam of light can be seen 21 miles out to sea and has been guiding sailors to safety since 1894. If you?ve ever dreamed ...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

