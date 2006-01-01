Oregon Eclipse Timelapse: Video of Blood Moon

Published 04/15/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – If you were on the Oregon coast, unfortunately you missed it. But many parts of inland Oregon got a front row seat to the infamous Blood Moon – Lunar Eclipse.

Last night's eclipse did just what the scientists said it would: it got really dark and covered around 11:30 and just after midnight became quite orange/reddish .

On the Oregon coast, BeachConnection.net readers on Facebook were lamenting left and right about the no-show of the lunar eclipse. Cloud cover, alas, was too heavy along the beaches. Complaints flooded in from Bridgeport, Newport, Lincoln City and Cannon Beach, among others.

Those in Portland – including one photographer from Oregon Coast Beach Connection – caught full sight of it. Well, almost. The experience in Ptown was markedly less dramatic than the one a few years ago, thanks to plenty of cloud cover. But, lurking in a dark spot along Beaverton/Hillsdale Highway, a block from the Portland/Beaverton border, the Blood Moon showed up in southwest.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection was able to snag this interesting – but fuzzy – time lapse of the stellar event.

The first segment is about ten minutes of the moon moving ever-more slowly behind the clouds as it gets covered up by Earth's shadow. The second segment shows the moon gradually emerging but in a dramatic orange hue.

It didn't take many shots for that to end. The moon was covered by clouds and stayed that way the rest of the night.

The video is below, while more stills of this event and others follow.

