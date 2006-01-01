Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing

Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Five Freaky Features of Oregon Coast Winter You Didn't Know

There's much more going on here than meets the eye. Science, weather, travel tips

Oregon Coast State Parks: Holiday Fees Waived, Trail Work

All state parks will waive any day use fees, including the Oregon coast. Kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations

Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging

Frenetic Yet Family-Friendly Oregon Coast: Paradox of Pacific City

This tiny town at the southern tip of the Three Capes Loop. Kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast's Manzanita is Open for Biz with Wild Scenery Changes, Sights

Many are asking how to help the town, and the answer is Come to Manzanita. Travel tips

Roughing It and Loving It: the Wilds of N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Bay

A stretch of north Oregon coast so large it includes three towns. Travel tips

Best Beaches of the Oregon Coast at Nighttime: Safest, Most Impressive

Finding a dark beach with no light interference on a clear eve will make for something wondrous. Travel tips

State Police Need Tips in Vandalism of Oregon Coast Landmark

OSP is still deep in the investigation into the vandalism atop Cape Kiwanda

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Six Amazing Aspects of Cape Perpetua

Near Yacahts: Wild bears, a frightening, fiery beginning and some fascinating history, science, geology. Travel tips

Three Oregon Coast Views That Cause Constant Jaw Dropping

Phenomenal finds near Oceanside, Manzanita and Depoe Bay. Kids, Travel tips

Labor Weekend Holiday Travel Advice for Oregon Coast: Lodging, Gas, Traffic, ...

Labor Day means big things for the Oregon coast: big traffic, big lodging prices, big crowds - but also big fun

Total Solar Eclipse in One Year Gives Oregon Coast Extra Time

Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state. Science. Travel tips

Two Sizzling, Dazzling Sights on Oregon Coast Hiding in Front of You

Two Oregon coast beaches offer some truly unique but incredibly divergent means of relaxation and repose. Travel tips

ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast

Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Closures Coming: Razor Clamming, Highway 20 Overnight

Razor clamming will close this Friday, and some highway closures will soon begin east of Newport. Travel advice

Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches

Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time

You really need two or more days to properly explore the sites and sights of Depoe Bay and the surrounding four to five miles. kids

Three Things You Should Never Do on the Oregon Coast

There are some rules that don't get talked about much, or some that need reinforcing. Travel tips

Top Ten Insider's Tips for Winter Fun at N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook Coast

Top 10 favorite winter season activities, gathered from locals. Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Neskowin, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City

Five Curious Features of the Oregon Coast You Don't Know

Oregon coast hosts some slightly mind-bending features hiding in plain sight. Kids, Manzanita, Depoe Bay, Yachats. Lincoln City, Pacific City, Travel tips

Two Oregon Coast Areas of Insane Romance

The entire Oregon coast is one big parade of gooey, lovey-dovey sights and sounds, but two spots may be of particular interest. Travel tips

Two Extraordinary Oregon Coast Details That May Blow Your Mind

One sits in the middle of Depoe Bay, another lurks between Yachats and Florence. Kids, travel tips

Three Oregon Coast Insiders Tips: New Sides to Old Beaches

Perhaps there's something new you have yet to find about a place you often go to. Lincoln City, kids, Oceanside, Yachats

Best Lodgings for Storm Watching on Oregon Coast

Winter, fall advice for Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Depoe Bay

Oregon Coast Fishing Alerts, Finds Now Offered by Text

ODFW text alerts about fishing warnings, insiders tips, plus they want to hear from you

N. Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Marvels of Manzanita Area are Many

A towering mountain smothered in mystery, miles and miles of immaculate sand and a really long spit

Oregon Coast Travel Advice, Warnings for Labor Day Holiday Weekend

This holiday weekend has its own set of rules: weather, traffic, lodging prices

Deceptively Sleepy Yachats on Oregon Coast Actually Abuzz

Yachats is more dreamy than sleepy, featuring dramatic views in endless abundance. Travel tips, attractions

Four Oregon Coast Spots You Won't Believe Exist

Places with surreal grandeur and wild, dramatic beauty that is completely new to the eyes. Travel tips

Updated: 7 Small Quakes off Oregon Coast; Tsunami Survival Tips

Five shallow earthquakes caused a bit of shake, rattle and roll beneath the waves off the Oregon coast in the last 24 hours

Oregon Coast Lodging Openings for Memorial Day Weekend, Travel Advice

Good sun and lots of events are making this holiday weekend a big one for Oregon coast lodgings and the general tourism biz

Oregon, Coastal Travel Advice: Gas Prices Up for Holiday Weekend

The good news: they are still the lowest for the Memorial Day holiday weekend since 2010

Memorial Weekend Highlights, Oregon Coast Travel Tricks, Advice

Beware of certain traffic issues, speed traps, lodging prices, how to dress for vacation success - and event highlights. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats

Oregon Coast Otherworldly Auto Tour: Cannon Beach to Manzanita

About 15 miles and about a dozen bends of winding startlers along stunning cliffs that enter a lush, forest canopy. Travel tips, kids

Fab Auto Tours of Central Oregon Coast: Scenery That Drives You Wild

Two such amazing tours sit side by side between Yachats and Florence, stunning sights. Travel tips

Summer Brings Wild, Rugged and Hybrid Sports to Oregon Coast

From hiking to hybrid water sports of a rather unusual nature, to the usual surfing. Travel tips

Oregon Coast's Deadly and Ancient Beauty: Monuments of Fiery Destruction

All that really rugged beauty you find on the Oregon coast had its genesis in something frighteningly fiery and cataclysmic, millions and millions of years ago. Science, geology. Travel tips, attractions

Dozens of Useful Oregon Coast Travel Tools You Didn't Know

Maps, mileage, safety, driving on beaches, bonfires, pets, directions, beach travel tips, weather, road conditions, more

Weird Travel News: Oregon Coast Beaches That Make Odd Noises, Video

One of the more mysterious delights of the Oregon coast is an unknown little wonder called 'magic rocks' on some beaches. Travel tips, Oceanside, Newport, Manzanita, Yachats

Unique, Powerful Pleasures of Cape Kiwanda, on the North Oregon Coast

The wonders never cease on top of these golden, weather-sculpted cliffs - the centerpiece to Pacific City. Attractions, travel tips, kides

Science Experts: Search Oregon Coast Beaches Now, After Storm, For Odd Finds

Weather now makes for finds like sea life, odd objects, weird rocks eve Japanese glass floats. Kids, travel tips

The Best of Oregon Coast Spring Break Lodgings, Openings

Still looking for an idea on where to stay on the Oregon coast for spring break? Availability. Travel tips, lodging deals

Ten Mind-Blowing Spring Break Stretches of Oregon Coast

Up for some adventure this spring vacation? Even the smallest area can yield a hundred delights. Oceanside, Manzanita, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Seaside. Travel tips

Five Oregon Coast Beach Burghs With Engaging Charm

Sometimes, the best of the beach trip comes in smaller packages. Travel tips, Newport, Yachats, Pacific City, Cannon Beach, Wheeler, Manzanita

One of Oregon Coast's 7 Wonders: Bevy of Beachy Surprises Behind Oceanside

Radar Loop Rd. yields a bevy of beachy wonders and often seriously unknown delights. Travel tips

Seven Bizarre Basalt Wonders of the Oregon Coast

All that freaky and funky geology is particularly driven home by some of the truly astounding formations. Newport, Yachats, Travel Tips, attractions, Oceanside, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay, Manzanita

Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar

Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips

Four Oregon Coast Places of Wild, Hypnotizing Drama

They host especially crazed and chaotic crashing waves, the kind of oceanic fireworks that belie the laws of gravity. Travel Tips

Walk Hug Point, on the north Oregon coast, near Cannon Beach

You begin by walking south, just into Arch Cape, then you walk back northward again until the end of the park's ancient road. Attractions, Travel tips

Oregon Coast Frequently Asked Questions - FAQ'a

Nature, beaches, wildlife, creatures, lodging, restaurants, science, things to do and see, more. Travel tips, kids, bed and breakfast

Central Oregon Coast's Boiler Bay Has Two, Maybe More Parts

Boiler State Park, near Depoe Bay, is an interesting and maybe even slightly confusing spot along the central Oregon coast. Travel tips. Attractions

Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Cook's Chasm Handicap Accessible Trail, Spouting H...

Between Yachats and Florence, a variety of exciting but accessible sights. Travel tips. Attractions

Keys to Finding Last Minute Holiday Lodging on Oregon Coast

Travel advice for finding a place to stay over the Labor Day weekend. Lodging deals, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Oceanside, Rockaway Beach. BnB

AAA Holiday Travel Predictions, Oregon Vacation Tips

Travel to and from the Oregon coast will be a little thicker with people during this year's Labor Day weekend, as well as for those heading to inland destinations.

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Really Riveting at Depoe Bay

The tiny town on the central Oregon coast and the surrounding few miles are full of a massive array of delights

Oregon Coast Travel Tips, Advice - the Ultimate Guide

Looking for tips and advice for the Oregon coast? Are you a newbie to these beaches, or a seasoned veteran visitor?

N. Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Netarts, Happy Camp Surprises

The entire beach area around Netarts hosts diminutive bits of the unexpected. Oceanside, Tillamook

Oregon Coast Fourth of July Preview This Year, Travel Tips

Included in this year's roundup of Independence Day happenings are some visitor tips to help you avoid the crowds and other mishaps. Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Tillamook, Yachats