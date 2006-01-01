Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for tips and advice for the Oregon coast? Are you a newbie to these beaches, or a seasoned veteran visitor? Looking for ways to enjoy a first-time visit or wanting to find something new?

Also Seaside lodging section,Cannon Beach lodging, Manzanita/Wheeler/Rockaway Beach lodging, Three Capes lodging (including Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City) for the north coast. On the central coast, there is lodging in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay lodging, Newport lodging and Yachats lodging.

A huge list of Oregon coast vacation rentals is here

Here's an unknown internet tip that helps you find travel tips: hit ctl F in your browser (hold ctl then hit the F key), and you can search for a certain amenity anywhere on that page. A little box appears at the bottom of your browser, and simply plug in the term you're looking for, like jacuzzi, pets, etc.

Below are constantly updated news and articles and other reference material for travel advice and travel tips along the Oregon coast. At right, you'll find a large list of helpful tips, such as weather alerts, tsunami debris, road conditions and much more.

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Five Freaky Features of Oregon Coast Winter You Didn't Know
There's much more going on here than meets the eye. Science, weather, travel tips

Oregon Coast State Parks: Holiday Fees Waived, Trail Work
All state parks will waive any day use fees, including the Oregon coast. Kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging

Frenetic Yet Family-Friendly Oregon Coast: Paradox of Pacific City
This tiny town at the southern tip of the Three Capes Loop. Kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast's Manzanita is Open for Biz with Wild Scenery Changes, Sights
Many are asking how to help the town, and the answer is Come to Manzanita. Travel tips

Roughing It and Loving It: the Wilds of N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Bay
A stretch of north Oregon coast so large it includes three towns. Travel tips

Best Beaches of the Oregon Coast at Nighttime: Safest, Most Impressive
Finding a dark beach with no light interference on a clear eve will make for something wondrous. Travel tips

State Police Need Tips in Vandalism of Oregon Coast Landmark
OSP is still deep in the investigation into the vandalism atop Cape Kiwanda

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Six Amazing Aspects of Cape Perpetua
Near Yacahts: Wild bears, a frightening, fiery beginning and some fascinating history, science, geology. Travel tips

Three Oregon Coast Views That Cause Constant Jaw Dropping
Phenomenal finds near Oceanside, Manzanita and Depoe Bay. Kids, Travel tips

Labor Weekend Holiday Travel Advice for Oregon Coast: Lodging, Gas, Traffic, ...
Labor Day means big things for the Oregon coast: big traffic, big lodging prices, big crowds - but also big fun

Total Solar Eclipse in One Year Gives Oregon Coast Extra Time
Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state. Science. Travel tips

Two Sizzling, Dazzling Sights on Oregon Coast Hiding in Front of You
Two Oregon coast beaches offer some truly unique but incredibly divergent means of relaxation and repose. Travel tips

ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast
Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Closures Coming: Razor Clamming, Highway 20 Overnight
Razor clamming will close this Friday, and some highway closures will soon begin east of Newport. Travel advice

Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches
Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time
You really need two or more days to properly explore the sites and sights of Depoe Bay and the surrounding four to five miles. kids

Three Things You Should Never Do on the Oregon Coast
There are some rules that don't get talked about much, or some that need reinforcing. Travel tips

Top Ten Insider's Tips for Winter Fun at N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook Coast
Top 10 favorite winter season activities, gathered from locals. Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Neskowin, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City

Five Curious Features of the Oregon Coast You Don't Know
Oregon coast hosts some slightly mind-bending features hiding in plain sight. Kids, Manzanita, Depoe Bay, Yachats. Lincoln City, Pacific City, Travel tips

Two Oregon Coast Areas of Insane Romance
The entire Oregon coast is one big parade of gooey, lovey-dovey sights and sounds, but two spots may be of particular interest. Travel tips

Two Extraordinary Oregon Coast Details That May Blow Your Mind
One sits in the middle of Depoe Bay, another lurks between Yachats and Florence. Kids, travel tips

Three Oregon Coast Insiders Tips: New Sides to Old Beaches
Perhaps there's something new you have yet to find about a place you often go to. Lincoln City, kids, Oceanside, Yachats

Best Lodgings for Storm Watching on Oregon Coast
Winter, fall advice for Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Depoe Bay

Oregon Coast Fishing Alerts, Finds Now Offered by Text
ODFW text alerts about fishing warnings, insiders tips, plus they want to hear from you

N. Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Marvels of Manzanita Area are Many
A towering mountain smothered in mystery, miles and miles of immaculate sand and a really long spit

Oregon Coast Travel Advice, Warnings for Labor Day Holiday Weekend
This holiday weekend has its own set of rules: weather, traffic, lodging prices

Deceptively Sleepy Yachats on Oregon Coast Actually Abuzz
Yachats is more dreamy than sleepy, featuring dramatic views in endless abundance. Travel tips, attractions

Four Oregon Coast Spots You Won't Believe Exist
Places with surreal grandeur and wild, dramatic beauty that is completely new to the eyes. Travel tips

Updated: 7 Small Quakes off Oregon Coast; Tsunami Survival Tips
Five shallow earthquakes caused a bit of shake, rattle and roll beneath the waves off the Oregon coast in the last 24 hours

Oregon Coast Lodging Openings for Memorial Day Weekend, Travel Advice
Good sun and lots of events are making this holiday weekend a big one for Oregon coast lodgings and the general tourism biz

Oregon, Coastal Travel Advice: Gas Prices Up for Holiday Weekend
The good news: they are still the lowest for the Memorial Day holiday weekend since 2010

Memorial Weekend Highlights, Oregon Coast Travel Tricks, Advice
Beware of certain traffic issues, speed traps, lodging prices, how to dress for vacation success - and event highlights. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats

Oregon Coast Otherworldly Auto Tour: Cannon Beach to Manzanita
About 15 miles and about a dozen bends of winding startlers along stunning cliffs that enter a lush, forest canopy. Travel tips, kids

Fab Auto Tours of Central Oregon Coast: Scenery That Drives You Wild
Two such amazing tours sit side by side between Yachats and Florence, stunning sights. Travel tips

Summer Brings Wild, Rugged and Hybrid Sports to Oregon Coast
From hiking to hybrid water sports of a rather unusual nature, to the usual surfing. Travel tips

Oregon Coast's Deadly and Ancient Beauty: Monuments of Fiery Destruction
All that really rugged beauty you find on the Oregon coast had its genesis in something frighteningly fiery and cataclysmic, millions and millions of years ago. Science, geology. Travel tips, attractions

Dozens of Useful Oregon Coast Travel Tools You Didn't Know
Maps, mileage, safety, driving on beaches, bonfires, pets, directions, beach travel tips, weather, road conditions, more

Weird Travel News: Oregon Coast Beaches That Make Odd Noises, Video
One of the more mysterious delights of the Oregon coast is an unknown little wonder called 'magic rocks' on some beaches. Travel tips, Oceanside, Newport, Manzanita, Yachats

Unique, Powerful Pleasures of Cape Kiwanda, on the North Oregon Coast
The wonders never cease on top of these golden, weather-sculpted cliffs - the centerpiece to Pacific City. Attractions, travel tips, kides

Science Experts: Search Oregon Coast Beaches Now, After Storm, For Odd Finds
Weather now makes for finds like sea life, odd objects, weird rocks eve Japanese glass floats. Kids, travel tips

The Best of Oregon Coast Spring Break Lodgings, Openings
Still looking for an idea on where to stay on the Oregon coast for spring break? Availability. Travel tips, lodging deals

Ten Mind-Blowing Spring Break Stretches of Oregon Coast
Up for some adventure this spring vacation? Even the smallest area can yield a hundred delights. Oceanside, Manzanita, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Seaside. Travel tips

Five Oregon Coast Beach Burghs With Engaging Charm
Sometimes, the best of the beach trip comes in smaller packages. Travel tips, Newport, Yachats, Pacific City, Cannon Beach, Wheeler, Manzanita

One of Oregon Coast's 7 Wonders: Bevy of Beachy Surprises Behind Oceanside
Radar Loop Rd. yields a bevy of beachy wonders and often seriously unknown delights. Travel tips

Seven Bizarre Basalt Wonders of the Oregon Coast
All that freaky and funky geology is particularly driven home by some of the truly astounding formations. Newport, Yachats, Travel Tips, attractions, Oceanside, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay, Manzanita

Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar
Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips

Four Oregon Coast Places of Wild, Hypnotizing Drama
They host especially crazed and chaotic crashing waves, the kind of oceanic fireworks that belie the laws of gravity. Travel Tips

Walk Hug Point, on the north Oregon coast, near Cannon Beach
You begin by walking south, just into Arch Cape, then you walk back northward again until the end of the park's ancient road. Attractions, Travel tips

Oregon Coast Frequently Asked Questions - FAQ'a
Nature, beaches, wildlife, creatures, lodging, restaurants, science, things to do and see, more. Travel tips, kids, bed and breakfast

Central Oregon Coast's Boiler Bay Has Two, Maybe More Parts
Boiler State Park, near Depoe Bay, is an interesting and maybe even slightly confusing spot along the central Oregon coast. Travel tips. Attractions

Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Cook's Chasm Handicap Accessible Trail, Spouting H...
Between Yachats and Florence, a variety of exciting but accessible sights. Travel tips. Attractions

Keys to Finding Last Minute Holiday Lodging on Oregon Coast
Travel advice for finding a place to stay over the Labor Day weekend. Lodging deals, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Oceanside, Rockaway Beach. BnB

AAA Holiday Travel Predictions, Oregon Vacation Tips
Travel to and from the Oregon coast will be a little thicker with people during this year's Labor Day weekend, as well as for those heading to inland destinations.

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Really Riveting at Depoe Bay
The tiny town on the central Oregon coast and the surrounding few miles are full of a massive array of delights

N. Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Netarts, Happy Camp Surprises
The entire beach area around Netarts hosts diminutive bits of the unexpected. Oceanside, Tillamook

Oregon Coast Fourth of July Preview This Year, Travel Tips
Included in this year's roundup of Independence Day happenings are some visitor tips to help you avoid the crowds and other mishaps. Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Tillamook, Yachats

 

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

