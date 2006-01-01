Oregon Coast Picks of the Week: Low Tides, History and Food

Published 07/25/2011

(Oregon Coast) – The last week of July is a little like a climax to the month – if you’re not counting the fact it started with the bangs and booms of Fourth of July (above: tide pools will be on full display this week, like this one at Bob Creek, near Yachats).

Yachats

There is much to do on the Oregon coast this final weekend and week of July, from the downright mind-blowing minus tides you’ll find to events that include history with a touch of pirates, a farmer’s market, and some cooking and metal forging classes.

Yachats Farmers’ Market - Until October 16. Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locally grown produce and plants are the highlights, but also special events happen in conjunction. Yachats Commons, Hwy 101 & W 5th St. www.yachats.org/BusinessEvents.html 541-528-7192.

July 30-31. Garibaldi Days. Events, vendors and beer gardens all day, with a parade Saturday at 11 a.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8408.

Garibaldi

July 30. Garibaldi Days at the Garibaldi Museum. Silent auction noon - 6 p.m. Wine and cheese tasting 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Also on that Saturday at the museum, it’s a Reenactment of 18th Century Sailors and Rope making by museum staff. It’s almost the Oregon coast version of a day with pirates. Dressed in maritime attire from head to toe, staff will be on hand to demonstrate 18th century rope-making and describe the life of the eighteenth century sailors. This goes from noon to 4 p.m. The cover charge for all of this is $3 or $1.50 for Friends of the Museum.

Garibaldi Museum. 112 Hwy 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411.

Around Lincoln City, it’s yummy time and a day with creating metal and clay.

July 29. Hands-on Pizza Cooking Class. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

Lincoln City

July 31-August 1. The Alchemist's Fire: Fusing, Forging and Metal. Clay workshop. $240 tuition, $60 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

Really low tides will be making a stunning appearance throughout the week and weekend.

On the central Oregon coast, things get really spectacular in places like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Waldport and Yachats on July 28 through 31 when the tides will be in the vicinity of minus one foot, with a nice minus one foot, three inches on July 31 at 8 a.m.

On the north coast, Seaside tide tables – which are used for Cannon Beach and Manzanita as well – show minus three inches or more between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on July 29, 30 and 31.

More minus tides happen August 1, 2, 9, 13, 27, 28 and 29.

Low tide fun around Oceanside

