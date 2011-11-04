Oregon Coast Picks of the Week, April 11

Published 04/11/2011

(Oregon Coast) – This coming week may be part of the deadest time of year on the coast, with so few souls venturing out here it’s almost a shocker, but there’s plenty to do in the natural world aspect of these beaches, as well as some manmade highlights. (Above: Garibaldi).

Ancient sailing vessels are hitting Newport and Garibaldi, providing plenty of historic thrills. Seafood and a wooden boat show are the prime catch in Depoe Bay.

Depoe Bay

A class in Lincoln City will help you find food to eat right off the beach, and Cannon Beach runs amok with a massive Earth Day celebration that goes nearly two weeks.

Wooden Boat Show and Crab Feed This Weekend in Depoe Bay. On April 16-17, it’s the Wooden Boat Show at Depoe Bay Harbor Free. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Depoe Bay, Oregon. On April 17, stuff your face with fresh seafood at the Crab Feed¸ held at the Depoe Bay Community Center 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Whole crab: $16, Half crab: $12. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

One of the sailing ships visiting the coast this week.

Tall Ships in Newport and Garibaldi through April 17. Various tours and rides are available aboard some mighty sailing vessels from the 19th century. The ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be on both the north Oregon coast and central coast, dropping anchor in Newport’s Yaquina Bay and at Garibaldi, near Tillamook. They’ll be in Newport through April 17, and in Garibaldi from April 13 – 17. Times and visits vary, and some events have been sold out. www.historicalseaport.org

April 17. Tide Pool Edibles class with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet, at NW 15th St beach access at 6 a.m. Cost: Adults $30, Children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

Cannon Beach

April 13 – 24. Cannon Beach Twelve Days of Earth Day. Throughout town, this week and next, there’s a combination of arts and science, with nature walks, lectures, tours, art events and special dining events. April 13 kicks off the festival with school children marching to Haystack Rock wearing Puffin masks.

There will be talks on pollination biology, the Cape Falcon marine reserve, global warming, yoga, predator animals, and April 19 has a special talk on Oregon coast geology by local expert Tom Horning. Various art exhibits pop up periodically. The Haystack Awareness program will be busy on the beach at Haystack Rock at various times. April 24 includes “Earth to Table” dinner on the beach.

It’s heady, fun, artsy and delicious all at the same time. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeach.org. 503-436-2623.

Live Music at San Dune Pub, April 16. The uproarious California jam/reggae band Zugh shows up in Manzanita this coming weekend. They perform a variety of styles in the classic rock, funk, reggae, jazz and psychedelic jam realms. It’s an organic sound that’s full of dance possibilities. 9 p.m. Cover charge. Laneda Ave. Manzanita. (503) 368-5080. www.sandunepub.com

Nature Spot of the Week: Tidal Madness at Devil’s Churn, near Yachats. The somewhat tempestuous weather conditions of April often mean a relentless, fiery show at the Devil’s Churn, just south of Yachats. Beneath the gaze of towering Cape Perpetua, a massive crack in the basalt of this rocky platform channels the wave energy inward, often compacting it, and thus causing the ocean to perform some wild, intricate dances.

Much of the best action happens right near the opening, where the waves slam into the rocks first. The area has been known to toss heavy logs up onto the ledges, which have hurt people in the past. So keep clear of the bottom of the churn and watch from the steps just above.

It’s definitely some of the more dramatic scenery on this coastline.

