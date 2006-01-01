Oregon Shoreline Picks of the Week: It's a Food Fight

Published 01/21/2013

(Oregon Coast) – There isn't a heck of a lot going on along the Oregon coast this coming week, but what there is sounds delicious. (Above: near Florence)

Much of it seems to center around food, but there is one huge musical festival to take in and some other diversions on the north coast.

January 26-27. Winter Folk Festival. It's the winter biggie on the central coast. Continuous live folk music all weekend, plus free artisan craft fair, food and drink, and the annual pie baking contest. Headliners Barry McGuire and John York hit the stage on January 26. Followed by a Hootenanny with songs of Peter, Paul & Mary and The Kingston Trio on January 27, performed by The Vintage Singers and The Surrey Three. Plus eight other amazing performers during the day on Saturday and Sunday. $10-$45. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.winterfolkfestival.org

Yachats area

January 25-26. Yachats Lions Club Crab Feed. Stuff your face with fresh seafood at one of the more popular such homegrown events on the coast. 4-8 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 26. Robert Burns Supper. Join the Celtic Heritage Alliance as we celebrate Scotland’s favorite poet. Yes, there will be haggis. Supper $30. Scotch tasting seminar and supper $50. 7 p.m. Shilo Inn Oceanfront Suites Ballroom. 536 S.W. Elizabeth St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportcelticfestival.com.

Lincoln City

January 26. Mardi Gras Jambalaya Cook-off. Free. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

Near Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach History Center. There's always lots to view here about local history, but this weekend also kickstarts the moving, emotional exhibit of "A Journey through Grief." It features the multi-media work of Astoria, Oregon quilt artist Constance Waisanen. The exhibit opening will be held on Saturday, January 26th from 5 to 7 p.m. Music provided by Brian Johnstone. The exhibit opening of "A Journey through Grief." Come meet the quilt artist Constance Waisanen and hear Refreshments will be available. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503.436.9301. www.cbhistory.org.

Photo Seaside Aquarium

Every Day: Seaside Aquarium. Open every day of the week. Feed seals, see all manner of sea life. There's always something new swimming around in one of the tanks. Ask about the crazy exploits of their various octopuses over the years – or about the varied personalities of the seals. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideaquarium.com 503-738-6211.

