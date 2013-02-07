Oregon Parks Holds Photo Contest to Celebrate Coast Public Access

Published 07/02/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Got a fantastic shot of your family on the Oregon coast – either recently or an oldie historic one? It just might win you a prize with a new contest being held by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). (Above: near Depoe Bay).

State officials are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Governor Oswald West creating the landmark 1913 bill that protects public access to Oregon coast beaches, and part of this is inviting people to submit both contemporary and historic family photos of recreation on the Oregon shore throughout the month of July for a chance to win two nights' stay in a State Park yurt.

The state agency will be taking submissions through July 31. The winner will be decided by a public vote online that happens August 1 to August 15.

Both the top photo and three runner-ups will be displayed at the Oregon State Fair in Salem August 23-September 2 (www.oregonstatefair.org).

West's now 100-year-old contribution to the state helped entitle him to have a whole state park named after him: Oswald West State Park, between Manzanita and Cannon Beach. That bill helped pave the way for the pristine beaches we all enjoy now with no restricted access. (Above: Seaside, on the north Oregon coast).

"In many states, the beaches are privately owned,” said Richard Walkoski, Communications and Research Specialist with OPRD. “This photo contest is a way for people to share their memories of the coast and show that our free public beaches are something unique that links all Oregonians together. It's a great way to honor the legacy of Oswald West."

The contest is open to non-professional photographers 18 years and older, and photos should be original digital images or high-resolution scans. You must have permission from all subjects to have their image displayed online. OPRD employees and their family members are ineligible to participate. Information about Oswald West, the photo contest rules, and a link to the entry form can be found at www.celebratetheshore.org.

