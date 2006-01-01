Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

OMSI Begins Plans to Expand to Central Oregon Coast

Published 09/15/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – There will be yet another fun and fascinating center of science on the central Oregon coast in the next year or two. Portland's Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) has announced it plans to build the Coastal Discovery Center in Newport, essentially expanding its presence to the beaches. (Above: part of the land where OMSI's new facility will be located).

OMSI recently announced it has selected Dangermond Keane Architecture (DKa) to lead the architectural design process for the new Coastal Discovery Center in Newport, Oregon. DKa’s design effort will be centered around 20 acres in the Coho/Brant area (west of Hwy 101 and adjacent to South Beach State Park) and will culminate in the creation of a year-round facility to accommodate OMSI’s outdoor school and summer camp programs.

The plans are currently to have the facility open in late 2014, but OMSI spokesman Mark Patel said that could easily change if any construction issues should arise.

The Coastal Discovery Center is envisioned as a 20-acre science camp and living laboratory with indoor teaching spaces, a dining/convening space, and lodging for 150 children, families, and school groups, eventually serving over 5,000 people a year. In the rich learning environment of Oregon’s Central Coast, subject matter will range from dune ecology and ocean observation to wave energy generation technologies and the sustainable fishing industry, augmenting and supporting Newport’s Ocean Observing Initiative and economic development strategies.

Jamie Hurd OMSI’s Vice President of Programs, said this week the museum is pleased to be working with Dka.

“Today’s selection brings us another step closer to realizing our vision of bringing powerful, year-round coastal programming to thousands of children,” Hurd said.

Newport already is home to the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Hatfield Marine Science Center.

For the past 60 years OMSI has operated camps throughout Oregon’s diverse ecosystems, from their own Hancock Field Station in the high desert, to a host of leased sites in lush forests and mountain ranges, and along the stunning Oregon coast. At these camps over 100,000 children and families from all over Oregon have benefited from OMSI’s outdoor education programs.

OMSI's new addition to Newport is at least partially funded by gifts from John Gray and Investors XII. The center will be a permanent new home for its marine science education programs on a unique 20-acre coastal property.

Patel said Newport’s combination of natural environments and extraordinary access to the local science and education community already in place makes study at the new Coastal Discovery Center a unique learning proposition for students everywhere.

“We are delighted to have been selected by OMSI,” said Steve Dangermond, Principal Architect at DKa. “We have assembled a diverse team of experts, including an engineering firm from the Central Oregon Coast and a design team with deep understanding of the unique programmatic requirements for outdoor environmental education. Paired with OMSI’s deep knowledge in science education, we believe this new facility will offer truly exceptional educational experiences for all Oregonians. ”

OMSI was founded in 1944 and is now one of the nation’s leading science museums, a world-class tourist attraction, and an award-winning educational resource for kids – as well as the inner child of most adults. OMSI is located at 1945 SE Water Avenue, Portland, OR 97214. For general information, call 503.797.4000 or visit omsi.edu.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

