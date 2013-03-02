|
Oregon Officials Tout Current Whale Activity, Offer Tips
Published
02/03/2013
(Oregon Coast) – Whale activity is definitely starting to slow down, but there's probably at least another week of nice whale spotting action on the Oregon coast before it takes a break for about three weeks or so. (Above: Whale photo of a mom and calf by Seaside Aquarium)
At the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, they've started to see the slowdown, but still some days filled with whales being seen, sometimes between ten and 20, depending on weather conditions.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) offered up some tips on spotting the cetacean giants.
ODFW said recent tagging studies by Oregon State University scientists show that most gray whales only stay about three weeks in the warm waters off Baja, Mexico. Then they head back to the cold, but plankton-rich waters of the north Pacific. The exception is mothers and calves, which stay on the breeding grounds between two and three months.
“Big Pacific storms can make whale watching difficult with wind and waves obscuring signs of the grey whale migration,” ODFW said in a release. “To watch the migration, it is best to pick a calm day and find a view point that is high enough to spot the spouts.”
Learning good binocular technique will also help considerably, Look out onto the ocean, focusing on medium distances until you see a puff of white. Then raise your binoculars while continuing to look at the place you saw the puff. This technique may take some practice, but it will work better than moving your optics around constantly in search of the spouts.
ODFW said a gray whale's blow is up to 15 feet high, and each blow is visible for about five seconds. This comes from the warm, moist air exhaled from the animals' lungs meeting the colder air around it.
“Anticipate that the whale will dive for three to six minutes, then surface for three to five blows in row, 30 to 50 seconds apart, before diving deep for three to six minutes again,” ODFW said.
Grays are often found within a few miles of shore as they migrate from Alaska to Baja. The only other place on earth gray whales live is off the coast of Korea.
See more at the Oregon Coast Whale Watching Guide and blog.
Whale photos below courtesy Seaside Aquarium.
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Near Record Season for Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Continues
Some are calling it a record season for whale watching; Humpbacks near Astoria
Dead Oregon Coast Whale May Have Its Home on Beach Near Manzanita
It seems to have found a permanent home at Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park
Bloated, Stinky Whale Strands on N. Oregon Coast
The bloated corpse of a full grown Humpback whale washed ashore at Falcon Cove Beach Saturday. Seaside Aquarium, science
Good Times for Whale and Wildlife Watchers on Oregon Coast
Now is still a great time to catch sight of whales and some truly wild lifeforms along the Oregon coast
Right Now on Oregon Coast: Weird Crabs, Bird Walks, Whales
A nice variety of birding events, bird drama at Oceanside, whale watching, and some funky lil' crabs. Science, kids
Central Oregon Coast in April: Whale Documentary, New Park
Lincoln City acquires a new park; an important film about humankind's effects on whales shows in Newport. Lincoln City events, Newport events
Herring, Whale Sightings Up Along Oregon Coast
An abundance of herring is not only good for fishing, but whale sightings are starting to spike
Whale Washes Up; Dolphin Finds on N. Oregon Coast
Slightly Concerning Five creatures washing up on the beaches of the Oregon coast all at once; whale, porpoise, 3 dolphins that may be alarming. Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast Scientists Worry About Some Gray Whale Populations
They say one segment of the gray whale population in the Pacific Ocean is not doing well. Hatfield Marine Science Center
Bizarre Oregon Coast History: Crazed Chaos of the Shipwreck New Carissa
It became another version of Oregon's exploding whale debacle
Oregon Coast Officials: Still Plenty of Whales This Month
Whale Watch Week may be over, but the peak migration of Gray whales is not
Central Oregon Coast Teeming with Whale Possibilities
There are nearly 40 different volunteer staffed locations where you can spot gray whales on the Oregon coast. Newport events, Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Right Now: Surreal Frozen Sand, Whale Sightings
Whales, a trippy phenomenon in the sand to look out for, and one big attraction has started its food drive
Huge Number of Whale Sightings on Oregon Coast Now; Rarities Too
Whales are in abundance all up and down the Oregon coast, and showing up in some unexpected places
Three Bizarre Oregon Coast Encounters: Sea Lion, Squid, Slamming Whale
A whale landed on a boat, a sea lion scared people on a dark beach, a squid vs. a boat
Oregon Coast Scientists Join with Russians in Whale Migration Discovery
The study, which included members of the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, has raised questions about the North Pacific Gray whale's status as an endangered species
Killer Whales All Over Oregon Coast, Grays Aplenty
Orcas are spotted in various spots while gray whale sightings are up. Kids, Newport, Depoe Bay, Mananita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Pacific City, Oceanside, Yachats, Rockaway Beach, attractions
Newport's Spring Break is Whale-Sized Oregon Coast
Fun Miles of pristine beaches, hiking trails, campgrounds, a bay full of crabbing, special Newport events that not only feature Whale Watch Week but augment it
New Year's Eve Lodging Openings, Availability on Oregon Coast
The holiday coincides with some great weather and Whale Watch Week. Pacific City, Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay, Newport, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Yachats, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita. Some lodging deals
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Kicks Off Saturday
Volunteers are posted at dozens of whale watching sites to help you spot the great beasts. Oceanside, Pacific City, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Newport
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|