Published 10/23/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Various road construction projects are still ongoing along the north Oregon coast, and one will create some delays between Portland and the coast later next week. Be on the lookout for construction projects on Highway 101 at the Astoria Bridge, between Manzanita and Cannon Beach, and one issue that will arise on Highway 26. (Above: Arch Cape)

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) bridge crews will be doing some load testing on the Quartz Creek Bridge on Highway 26 on Tuesday, October 30. The structural testing will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. The bridge is located at milepost 24.2, about 24 miles east of U.S. 101 and the junction between Cannon Beach and Seaside.

ODOT said travel will be subject to brief delays in both directions as data is received by monitoring equipment. The test includes driving large trucks with heavy loads across the bridge. Traffic will be released after each pass by a loaded truck.

Motorists should expect only minor delays, however.

In Astoria, the Astoria-Megler Bridge continues to have work delays as crews are still recoating the steel bridge deck.

To get an update on current road conditions, visit: www.tripcheck.com

This project consists of recoating the steel above the bridge deck on the southern side of the Columbia River Bridge along U.S. 101 north of Astoria.

Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Lane delays will be allowed anytime on weekdays and weekends. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and drive through the area with caution. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area. The project is scheduled to be completed in July 2015.

Between Manzanita and the Arch Cape Tunnel (just south of Cannon Beach), work continues on Highway 101 there as crews are repaving the area.

The scheduled work includes installation of bridge rail at Short Sand Beach Creek Bridge. In addition, striping of the roadway is scheduled. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and drive through the area with caution. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area. The project is scheduled to be completed in October 2012.

See the Oregon coast road conditions page for updates, or Tripcheck.com

