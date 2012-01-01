Newport, Depoe Bay Preview for October

Published 09/19/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – If you like octopuses, you’ll love October in Newport. If you like traditional high tea in a Victorian mansion, jazz or Halloween to-do’s, you’ll love the central Oregon coast towns of Newport and Depoe Bay as well. You’ll plenty to do here in these parts during this rather spectacular month along the beaches.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local and organic produce, plus gifts, activities and events. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Highway 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfarmersmarket.org.

October 5-7. 2012 Oregon Coast Jazz Party. Formerly known as Jazz at Newport, this annual event includes performances by the Clayton Brothers Quintet, Graham Dechter, Denise Donatelli, Wycliffe Gordon and many more. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 West Olive St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS. www.jazzatnewport.org.

October 13-14. Girl Scout Sleepover at the Aquarium. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 14. Free Flight Run. 5K, 10K and kids’ run along the bay. 9 a.m. Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 S.E. Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0100.

October 27. Scary-Okie. Dinner, beer and wine, costume contest, dancing and karaoke, sponsored by the Newport Chamber. 6-9 p.m. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801.

October 27. Creatures of the Night. Halloween at the aquarium! 6:30-8:30 p.m. $2 plus two cans of food. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 28. Cooking with Chef Pati: Autumn in Italy Menu. Mushroom risotto, chicken breasts stuffed with mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes and wrapped in prosciutto, tiramisu. Reservations recommended. 1-4 p.m. $39. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695.

October 31. Depoe Bay Halloween Festivities. Fun, games and food for children. Sponsored by the teens. 2-7 p.m. Depoe Bay Community Center. Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.depoebaychamber.org.

October 31. Trick-or-Treat in Nye Beach. Wear a costume and visit the merchants of Nye Beach. 3-5 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

October 31. Bayfront Safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat. Participating businesses will have signs along Newport’s Historic Bayfront. 4-6 p.m. Newport, Oregon. www.newportchamber.org.

October 31. “Deco”-ween Trick-or-Treat. Costumed kids under 13 are invited to trick-or-treat in Newport’s Deco District. 5-7 p.m. City Center. Newport, Oregon. www.newportchamber.org.

