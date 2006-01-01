Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast October Events Preview

Published 09/28/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There is so much to do in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City during October you may not want to leave once you get there. Bundles of live music inhabit the cozy, big/little town, along with foodie events, glass art discoveries, fundraising parties and even a brew festival.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 10-December 5. Exhibit: “The Great Depression: Causes and Cures.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

September 13-October 8. Art exhibit: “Paint, Color and Motion.” Paintings by Virginia Leonnig and glass sculpture by Kelly Howard. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 4. Guitarist Jamie Stillway grew up on an apple orchard in rural Minnesota, and didn't begin her quest to play the guitar until she was 13 years old. As the old adage says, “better late than never,” and indeed this held true for Stillway, who started studying classical guitar in high school while still attempting to master the great guitar riffs of the seventies. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 5. Special Art Glass Drop. Fifty glass sand dollars and crabs will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for visitors to find. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

October 5. Latino Small Plates cooking demo. Cost of $55 includes meal, beer, and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 5. Artober Brewfest. Come celebrate the change of season with our local breweries, artisans and culinary craftsmen. $5. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

October 5-6. Fall Kite Festival. D River State Wayside. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/fall-kite-festival.

October 5-6. Rockey Stone Memorial Kilos. Power boat time trials. East Devils Lake State Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.apba.org/races/rockey-stone-memorial-kilos-and-john-myers-memorial-quarter-mile-5576.

October 11. Live music: Ukulollo: Devotion. $12 in advance, $14 at door. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 11-November 5. Art exhibit: Kevin Schluker Glass Sculpture. Opening reception October 11, 5-7 p.m. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 12. Wild Mushroom Cook-Off. Enjoy live presentations, wild mushroom identification, food vendors, wild mushroom books, wild mushrooms for sale, and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 12. Seascape Poetry Festival and Contest. A day of poetry workshops, readings and open mic contest. Congregational Church. 1760 N.W. 25th St. Neskowin, Oregon. 541-921-1395 or 503-392-3717. www.lincolncitycalendar.com/index.php?eID=725.

October 13-May 26. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Every day, colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach, weather and ocean conditions permitting. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

October 17. Fall Into Art. Fundraising gala for Let There Be Arts. Includes wine and hors d’oeuvres, buffet supper, live music, dancing, silent auction and art sale. $50. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lettherebearts.com.

October 17. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

October 24. Wild Mushroom Culinary Exploration. A demonstration-based workshop featuring chefs Sharon Wiest, Rob Pounding, and Justin Wills. Sponsored by the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. $100. 3-7 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 26. Italian Fall Harvest cooking demo. Cost of $55 includes wine pairing and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 26. Lincoln Pops Big Band Dance Concert. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

