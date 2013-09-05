Central Oregon Coast Scientists Set Octopus Free Next Week

Published 05/09/2013

(Newport, Oregon) - For those that grew up in Oregon, one thing they always remember about the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport is the octopus lounging around a big tank in the entrance way. One common and understandable misconception is that it's been the same octopus all the time, all these years.

That is not the case. (At right: the Hatfield's octopus in the "Octo-cam")

Every nine months or so, the central Oregon coast attraction has to say goodbye to their famed octopus, and on May 14 they will be doing just that again. This one is called Miss Oscar.

“Due to recent lethargic behavior from Miss Oscar we are planning for her release soon,” said Hatfield aquarist Colleen Newberg.

Dr. Bill Hanshumaker, spokesman for the Hatfield, said they only keep the octopus for nine months, then let them go back into the wild to reproduce. The Giant Pacific Octopus has a life span of only a few years. They die shortly after reproducing.

So this is the final goodbye for the Hatfield's aquatic greeter.

The Hatfield will release Miss Oscar between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Those who want to watch can see it happen in South Beach, near the Hatfield, at the old boat ramp behind Rogue Brewery.

2030 SE Marine Science Dr Newport, Oregon. (541) 867-0100.

