N. Oregon Coast October: Astoria Events Preview

Published 09/17/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – There's just something a little extra in atmosphere about the north Oregon coast town of Astoria in this season of things that go bump in the night. Being the oldest town west of the Mississippi, the place has its shares of haunts and rumors of ghosties.

However, October presents a lot more than spooks in Astoria. Look for wine, live music, live theater, a cash mob event and much more in this calendar of events preview for the uppermost left edge of the Oregon coast. It's more than just a Halloween thing up here.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. $5. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

October 6, 13. Astoria Sunday Market. Up to 200 vendors offer locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans of the area. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.AstoriaSundayMarket.com.

October 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26. Live theater: “Murder at Checkpoint Manor.” A murder mystery comedy directed by Edward James. Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

October 12. Art Walk and Cash Mob. Downtown businesses keep their doors open late (until 7 p.m.), provide refreshments and entertainment, and exhibit original works of art or craft. The Cash Mob will meet at the Liberty Theater at 4:45 p.m. and proceed to a location TBA. Downtown Astoria, Oregon.

October 13. The Great Columbia Crossing. Cross the Megler Bridge from Washington to Oregon. 10K walk/run. 7 a.m. Astoria, Oregon. www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com.

October 18-20. Astoria International Film Festival. A thoughtfully curated selection of documentary and dramatic films by regional and international filmmakers. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

October 19. Wine Dinner. Featuring the Longshadows Wine Group from Walla Walla, Washington. 6 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

October 23-24. Live theater: “Sight Unseen.” Play by Donald Margulies. Directed by Sen Incavo. Performed by Liberty Theatre Players. 7 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

October 26. Live music: “The Highwaymen.” A country musical tribute to Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings. 7:30 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

October 27. Talking Tombstones. Former citizens are expected to return from the great beyond for a graveside chat with any and all willing to visit their tombstone. Sponsored by the Clatsop County Historical Society and Astoria Granite Works. 1-7 p.m. Greenwood Cemetery. 91569 Hwy 202. Astoria, Oregon.

