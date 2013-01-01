Central Oregon Coast October Preview for Newport

Published 09/19/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – If you think the central Oregon coast is dull and boring during fall, you've got another thing coming. Indeed, this time of year lights up the darker days in Newport, including gobs of Haloween events for kids. For others, you've got a sizable jazz fest, outdoor events, foodie happenings, fun with science and lots more.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Saturday-Sunday. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday-Sunday. Sea Lion Kisses. This is 20-30 minute experience including a behind-the-scenes look at our pinniped facility followed by a whiskery kiss from a sea lion or harbor seal and fun photo opportunities. Ages 8 and up. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

August 22-November 20. USCG Station Yaquina Bay Thunderwater 3000 Canned Food Drive. A local Coast Guardsman will run, bike, or swim one mile for every canned food item donated. US Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay. 925 S.W. Naterlin Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-5381

October 4-6. Oregon Coast Jazz Party. Oregon Coast Jazz Party (formerly Jazz at Newport) celebrates 10 years of jazz with OCJP favorites Benny Green, Ken Peplowski, and Houston Person, as well as first-timers Bill Charlap, Kenny Washington, and Peter Washington. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. jazzatnewport.org.

October 9. Aquatots: Creepy Crawly Crabs. Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 10-11. COASTALearning Symposium 2013: From Forest to Sea. An opportunity for educators to come together to share and refine their skills for using the ocean and forest as a context for learning. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 12. Benefit: “House of Blues – Chicago.” Join Lincoln County’s Habitat for Humanity for great food, great music and danceable tunes by Henry Cooper and Leonard Maxson. The theme is “The Great Gatsby.” $50 or $350 for a table of eight. 6 p.m. Hallmark Resort. 744 S.W. Elizabeth St. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-4437.

October 12-13. Girl Scout aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 13. Free Flight Run 5K/10K. Scenic, paved course on jetty, along bay and nature trail, flat, fast and fun. Proceeds support Lincoln County Youth “250 miles for $50” scholarship program, elementary track meets, and other local running activities. Fees $7-$25. 9 a.m. Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 S.E. Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon.

October 26. Creatures of the Day. For younger trick-or-treaters. Games, face painting and a Wizard of Oz trail, bean bag games, candy and much more! Please bring two cans of non-perishable food as part of our reduced admission. $2. 10 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 26. Interpretive Dive Program. Watch and speak live to our volunteer SCUBA divers as they swim among sharks and rays in the Passages of the Deep’s Open Sea exhibit. 2-2:30 p.m. Free with aquarium admission. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 26. Scary-Okie. Enjoy a spook-tacular dinner and beer and wine social. Come as you are or dress in your favorite Halloween costume. Prizes, karaoke, and dancing. Sponsored by the Newport Chamber. 6 p.m. Best Western Plus Agate Beach Inn. 3019 N. Coast Hwy. Newport, Oregon.



October 26. Creatures of the Night. Spooks, creatures, and scary divers. Please bring two cans of non-perishable food as part of our reduced admission. $2. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 27. Hands-on Fall Harvest Vegetarian Dishes. Learn to make the best of what the season has to offer. $39. 1-4 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695.

October 31. Trick-or-Treat in Nye Beach. Visit participating Nye Beach merchants for “treats” from our business community. 3-5 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

October 31. Bayfront Safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat. Along Newport’s historic bayfront, businesses will have a sign posted. 4-6 p.m. Newport, Oregon. www.newportchamber.org.

October 31. Deco-ween Trick-or-Treat. The Deco District event is for costumed kids under age 13. 5-7 p.m. Newport, Oregon. www.citycenternewport.com.

October 31. Halloween Festivities. Fun, games and food for children. Sponsored by the teens. Depoe Bay Community Center. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2889.

