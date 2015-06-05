Oregon Officials: Ocean Alerts Via Text, Sport Restrictions

Published 05/06/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon wildlife officials are offering new ways to receive alerts about recreational fishing, they want to hear from the public about their fishing experiences, and there are some restrictions on sport fishing at two marine reserves on the coast. (Above: Fishing Rock State Park, near Depoe Bay).

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced it has a new way for you to subscribe to alerts going out about ocean recreation. You can get them via text messages or emails. To sign up go to http://dfw.state.or.us/MRP/bulletins/index.asp and enter your phone for text alerts and e-mail information to subscribe to email updates.

Your phone and e-mail information will remain confidential. Six different lists of interest to ocean enthusiasts are available: Bottomfish (recreational), Halibut (recreational), Ocean Salmon (recreational), Ocean Salmon (commercial troll), Commercial Nearshore Groundfish, and Marine Reserves.

ODFW also said it wants to hear about your fishing experiences.

“Send us your own fishing report through ODFW Fishing Reports,” ODFW said in a recent press release. “The information will be forwarded to the local biologist who may use it to update various ODFW resources such as the Weekly Recreation Report”

That link is here.

There are still some restrictions happening along marine reserves on the south coast and central Oregon coast. Fishing, crabbing, clamming, hunting and gathering seaweed are all prohibited in the areas around Otter Rock (near Depoe Bay) and Redfish Rocks (near Port Orford).

