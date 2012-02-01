Oregon Coast Museums Change Hours, Host Events

Published 01/02/2012

(Oregon Coast) - The historical museums in Lincoln County and Garibaldi are going into winter mode, which can mean a hibernation of sorts for some. Meanwhile, some others on the Oregon coast keep right on chugging along with events and exhibits (above: a moment in Newport's heritage early in the century)..

Lincoln City's North Lincoln County Historical Museum is closed from December 16 through January 31 and reopens February 1.

The Burrows House and Log Cabin museums of the Lincoln County Historical Society in Newport will be closed until January 3.

The Waldport Heritage Museum of the Alsea Historical and Genealogical Society is closed through January 25.

North Lincoln County Historical Museum is located at 4907 SW Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. The Lincoln County Historical Society, which includes the Burrows House and Log Cabin museums, is located at 545 SW Ninth Street in Newport. The Waldport Heritage Museum is located at 320 NE Grant St. in Waldport. 541-265-7509.

The Garibaldi Museum is closed again after some limited holiday hours – until March. You can make appointments, however.

The Cannon Beach History Museum continues normal operating hours and even hosts some events. One of the latest exhibits is about the U.S.S Shark, the ship that was armed with the cannon that got Cannon Beach its name. The display also has updates on the very high profile cannon found at Arch Cape in 2008. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum’s latest exhibit “Where Were You in ’72?” contains a special presentation on January 14 the Conversation Project’s Sarah Dougher discussing “S/he Bop: Making Sense of Gender in American Pop Music.” The lecture happens at 1 p.m.

It is free and open to the public. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tcpm.org or call 503-842-4553.

