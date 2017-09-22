Oregon Coast Jazz Party Swings into Newport for Three Days

Published 09/22/2017 at 3:47 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – America's greatest art form is celebrated in grand style on the Oregon coast, with three days of jazz filling a large hall in Newport on October 6 through 8. The 14th annual Oregon Coast Jazz Party swings loud and proud those three days, mostly at the Newport Performing Arts Center but with some gigs at the Shilo Inn Suites Hotel.



This year's groovin' festivities include a vast variety of jam sessions, concerts with themes and ensembles created out of mixing up band members. There is also a special brewmaster's dinner held in conjunction with the festival.



From small, almost informal beginnings, the Oregon Coast Jazz Party has risen up to be a powerful draw to Newport every early October. The three-day weekend brings in nearly 2000 people each year, infusing over $150,000 into the local economy.

The 2017 lineup, coordinated by OCJP Music Director Holly Hofmann (who will also perform this year), includes returning favorites John Clayton on bass, Gerald Clayton on piano, guitarist Ed Dunsavage, drummer Jeff Hamilton, bassist Mary Ann McSweeney, Houston Person on tenor sax, drummer Chuck Redd, and pianist Mike Wofford.

Appearing for the first time at this party are the incredible George Cables Trio, led by pianist George Cables with bassist Essiet Okon Essiet and drummer Victor Lewis. The innovative George Colligan Trio is led by pianist, composer and multi-instrumentalist George Colligan, featuring bassist Chris Higgins and drummer Chris Brown. There is the Bossanaire Septet, a bossa nova rhythm section featuring two female vocalists, reminiscent of the 1960s-era classic “Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66” album, and the music of Stan Getz and João Gilberto.

Special artists appearing solo or in other combos are guitarist Russell Malone, Thomas Marriott on trumpet, vocalist Greta Matassa, and drummer Ryan Shaw.

Education at the Party: The party always includes free jazz education at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W. Olive in Newport.

At 3:45 p.m. Saturday, October 7, don't miss “Jazz 101 - What to Listen For?,” a free jazz demo/lecture sponsored by Just Jazz that features pianist Mike Wofford, bassist John Clayton, drummer Jeff Hamilton and flutist Holly Hofmann.

The panel discussion is a very popular interactive question-and-answer session about jazz and jazz artists, happening at 10 a.m. Sunday, October 8. Hosted by OCJP Music Director and renowned jazz flutist Holly Hofmann, the panel features John Clayton, Mary Ann McSweeney and Chuck Redd - all of whom are also acclaimed arrangers and composers in their own right. Both events are free and open to the public.



North Coast Brewing Brewmaster Dinner. Enjoy North Coast Brewing's fine artisan beers paired with cuisine by Newport's Clearwater Restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club. North Coast Brewing's Old Rasputin Russian imperial stout and renowned Belgian style abbey ale, Brother Thelonious, will be served with cheeses at the pre-dinner reception.

Dinner begins with a port wine poached-pear salad with Humble Fog cheese, baby mâche, and a balsamic reduction, followed by a pan-seared scallop with vanilla-infused yams and brown butter orange sauce. The main course of braised boneless short ribs will be served with fresh corn polenta, heirloom carrots, and merlot demi-glace, and a brownie sundae dessert wraps up the dinner.

Featured North Coast artisan brews include the Le Merle saison farmhouse ale, Red Seal ale, and the Cranberry Quince Berliner Weiss.

All dinner reservations must be made in advance by calling the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, the founding organization of the Jazz Party. Call 541-265-2787 for details. Limited seating is available for the Brewmaster Dinner; cost per person is $65; deadline for reservations is October 2.

All seating is reserved; ticket prices vary by session. Buy tickets online at oregoncoastjazzparty.org or through the PAC box office, 777 W. Olive Street in Newport or at 541-265-2787.

For local jazz fans who want to join the party, OCCA offers discounts on all sessions except Session 5; OCCA members get discounts on all sessions. Get your locals or OCCA member discounts on tickets at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office, 777 W. Olive Street.

For a brochure, more information and tickets, visit oregoncoastjazzparty.org or call (541) 265-ARTS (2787).





















