Published 09/29/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Don't let the turn in weather change your plans to hit the Oregon coast this weekend, as there is plenty to partake in all over the beaches, whatever the clouds decide to do. Newport has a mega-celebration for the anniversary of its bridge, Cannon Beach has a fun run, Manzanita goes a bit American Idol, and Lincoln City gets flashy with cuisine and with kites (above: Newport).

October 1. Florence Festival of Books. Authors and publishers large and small offer an array of fiction, nonfiction and childrens’ books, with an emphasis on books from western Oregon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Near Florence

October 1 and 2. Yaquina Bay Bridge 75th Birthday Celebration in Newport. Includes a picnic with a 1936 deco era theme, with a best dressed contest, music, dancing and cake. On Saturday, October 1, the historic histrionics begin, including a panel discussion about the bridge and a history walk from City Hall to the bridge from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. October 2 features a community picnic with 1930’s-style dress, food, entertainment and formal ceremonies. A bridge walk opens the event, with people being followed by vintage automobiles from the period.

Newport, Oregon. For more information on the event call Michelle at Instant Replay Sports at 541-265-9202.

October 1. Wild Mushroom Cook-Off. Free admission at the door with tasting-sized portions available for a small fee. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 1-2. Giant Kite Show at D-River Wayside State Park. Featuring Barry and Susan Tislow. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon.

October 1-2. North Coast Seafood Festival. Look for continuous music and dance from around the world, international food court featuring seafood, Oregon wineries and microbreweries, and a marketplace of select Oregon coast artists. General admission is $8, seniors are $5, and students 6-17 are $5. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-398-5223.

October 1. Talent Show. Singers, musicians and even dancers, actors, jugglers and who knows what else? $10 admission. All proceeds will go to the Hoffman Center‘s operating budget. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 1. Rock the Beach benefit walk/ run. Scenic 10k and 5K routes. A benefit for the Cannon Beach preschool and children’s center. $10-$20. 10:30 a.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbchildren.org.

Newport's bridge turns 75 years old.

Above Manzanita

