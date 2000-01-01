Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

39 vacation homes around Pacific City, all fully furnished and beachfront, 20 of which are pet friendly.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

For over 80 years a favorite of Seaside visitors. 51 oceanfront condos, individually owned and decorated. Suites for couples, small apartments with fireplaces and kitchenettes, one or two bed family units with fireplaces, kitchens and dining rooms. Oceanview cottages sleep anywhere from two to eight, w/ two bedrooms, some with lofts, fireplaces and kitchens. Heated outdoor pool, enormous grounds w/ picnic tables - all at quiet southern end of Seaside.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

smaller homes with a view to a large house that sleeps 15. All are either oceanfront or just a few steps away – all with a low bank access and fantastic views. Most are in the Nelscott area; one is close to the casino. You’ll find a variety of goodies: fireplaces, multiple bedrooms, dishwashers, Jacuzzis, washer/dryers, hot tubs, cable TV, VCR, barbecues; there’s a loft in one, and another sprawling home has two apartments. Pets allowed in some homes – ask first. Each comes with complete kitchens. Most have seventh night free.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

 

Confessions and Conversions of An Oregon Coast Hater

Published 03/22/2011

By Andre Hagestedt

(Oregon Coast) – Since about 2000, my big joke has been that I’m "so obsessed with the Oregon coast that it’s ready to take a restraining order out on me." Actually, that has been the case for much longer than that – perhaps since 1994 or so (above: Manzanita at night).

But the frightening, oddball truth is that for at least a couple decades in my life, I hated the Oregon coast. I loathed it.

Let’s go over the transformation, shall we?

It probably came down to my loony mother – a native German, who gave birth to me in the same German town where she was born – and who insisted on going to the same annoying beach spot over and over while we were kids, growing up in Salem in the early 70’s. I still hate this place to this day (and no, I won’t tell you where it is).

A cold and wet Oregon coast didn't appeal to me as a child.

Mom had her own way of doing things, and the rest of the family was doomed to follow these wacky ways – or else. It was unpleasant. Family outings to the coast meant being trapped in a car with her for hours, listening to her mad ravings, and then being tethered to a sand dune-smothered beach where sand continually blew into my eyes and cold weather reigned.

This wasn’t the tropical beaches filled with bikini-clad babes I was seeing on “Hawaii 5-O” or shows about California as a ten-year-old in the early 70’s. Nope. This sucked, I always thought.

Except for some brief experiences in Yachats, I distinctly remember. Here, vast, craggy and alien-looking landscapes made of basalt rock made me think of Star Trek (the Shatner incarnation, as that was still playing on TV at the time). My brother and I would bounce around these basalt structures with manic glee, like two puppy dogs finally let loose to run free for a bit. We’d play-pretend Star Trek here, with me as Captain Kirk, and it wasn’t hard to imagine you were on an alien planet in this wild and weird-looking spot.

Alien landscapes of Yachats

We’d always stay at the Fireside Motel – still owned by the same family to this day. Mom would always scream at us to watch out because of the gaping holes in the rocks where massive tidal action lurked, which I always thought was uber-annoying. But now I see why and don’t blame her for that bit of panic.

Also, somewhere around this time, there are photographs of our family at one of the first Sandcastle Festivals in Cannon Beach, circa 1970 or late 60’s. My dad had one of those jazz musician goatees then (not the annoying meathead goatees you see on sportscasters these days, and which I call “facial mullets.”) He was so cool looking in retrospect, though I remember the beard freaked me out for a bit at the time.

While I remember almost nothing from being at this beach, I distinctly remember the strong smell of beach fires there, which took me decades to appreciate.

Cannon Beach, where the Sandcastle Festival started in the early 60's.

But by and large, my childhood and early teen memories are filled with this very annoying place that shall be unnamed, and a fairly deep hatred of the beach. I did not go to the coast on my own until about age 23.

Somewhere after that experience – circa 1986 – a girlfriend dragged me to Oceanside. I was blown away. Something about that place captivated me, and I found myself unknowingly getting more and more hooked on this part of the coast.

In 1987, I dragged another girlfriend to Oceanside and to the village of Neskowin, where she and I celebrated a month together by a beach fire with champagne in the middle of the night, as something very surreal and startling happened. We saw a puzzling glow on the horizon that I still can’t explain to this day – and it made me realize there were mysteries about the ocean and its skies that were waiting to be unlocked.

Lincoln City

This place was very different, and it had my attention.

Over the course of the 90’s, I find myself gravitating more and more towards the coast. In the late 80’s, I heard about this “glowing sand” phenomenon from a former Lincoln City resident, and I was enthralled. In the summer of 1993, while walking on the beach at night with a couple of hot girls in a drunken haze, I start to see these mysterious green sparks beneath our feet. I thought it was the liquor for a while, until they admitted they saw it too. I then realized I was seeing the glowing sands I’d heard about years before.

Around 1995, I fell into music journalism, writing for the Salem paper, which entailed occasional trips to an all-age live music venue in Newport. Somewhere around this time I realized that if I didn’t go to the coast at least once a month, I’d get cranky. The Newport club was pivotal in this. But when it shut down a year later, I found myself branching out into travel writing just so I could continue hitting the coast on a monthly basis.

Newport's Nye Beach: I saw glowing sand here for the first time in 1993.

The light had switched on by this time. I was addicted. I began working on a book idea about the coast, which meant visiting and documenting literally every single beach access on the coast. I’d drive around the north coast, central coast and the Florence-to-Yachats area with a tape recorder in my hand, talking about every detail I’d see, then stopping at every single access and taking pictures.

This became a heavier workload around 2000 when I became editor of a now-defunct publication and then moved from the creepy town of Salem to Portland, eventually settling into living in Manzanita part time, as I also continued my work as a music journalist in Portland and my explorations of the coastline.

Yada yada yada – eventually Oregon Coast Beach Connection was born of all this, and I left the world of interviewing rock stars completely for hanging out with coasties. I started looking back at how I used to loathe the beaches and its cold weather as a kid, and didn’t understand the transition at all at times.

Then recently I remembered an odd thing: apparently we used to live in Port Orford, back when I was a toddler, about 1964. My brother was born there. We must’ve moved to Salem/Keizer about 1966 or so, and then to north Salem by ’68, because I remember watching Star Trek in that house (on its initial network run) and the first moon landing.

Me at the right, with Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers (now I'm just showing off)

While in the Langlois/Port Orford area, I wonder if my parents took us to the beach a lot, and some sort of imprinting thing happened? I wonder if it engrained something in me – deeper in my subconscious than I may ever realize.

This may be the reason I now feel more like a coastie than a Portlander, in spite of my hipster fashion leanings, with my wearing black all the time and spiky, punkish hair (somewhere between Ron Wood and Manic Street Preachers), a look more at home in a big city than little Manzanita. This early exposure to the coast may be why I gravitate so easily towards to the surf, the tide line, and the varied beaches themselves.

It goes beyond the attraction to natural beauty. It’s like I’m connected to this ocean. There are even times when I could swear it recognizes me somehow.

I’m now what I call a “professional beach bum.”

In any case, it’s rather amazing how life can take you full circle sometimes.

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Follow us on

Facebook / OregonCoastConnection

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Dozens of homes in that dreamy, rugged stretch between Cannon Beach and Manzanita known as Arch Cape. Oceanfront and ocean view , or just a short walk from the sea.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 

 

 

 