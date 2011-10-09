October Preview on Oregon Coast: Florence and Yachats

Published 09/10/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – Get ready for not just Halloween to kick in, but a massive mushroom fest takes over Yachats in October, the big Chowder, Blues and Brews runs amok in Florence and various musical events happen around these central Oregon coast towns. Waldport continues its contributions to fun in this part of fall as well (above: marine gardens at Cook's Chasm, between Florence and Yachats).

The event preview for October begins with Florence.

October 1. Florence Festival of Books. Authors and publishers large and small offer an array of fiction, nonfiction and childrens’ books, with an emphasis on books from western Oregon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 7-8. Chowder, Blues & Brews. Oregon beers from Ninkasi, Wakonda, Deschutes, Hop Valley and more, plus live music all weekend. 5-11 p.m. Friday, $7 at the door. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, $10 at the door. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 15. Gallery Five Reception. 4-6 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 15. Poison Pen Players Dinner Theater presents “So Long Saloon.” Cowpokes, saloon girls, and werewolves abound in this laugh-riot murder mystery. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 21. Jazz Kings. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 22. Vienna Boys Choir. The internationally famous chorus visits Florence. 7 p.m., with a pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 23. Eugene Ballet Company presents “Romeo and Juliet.” Exhilarating sword fighting, lavish masquerades and virtuosic dancing, set to one of the most brilliant scores ever written for ballet, by the great Sergei Prokofiev. 2-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 27. Popovich Comedy Pet Theater. Trained dogs and housecats, geese and doves, white mice and ferrets, juggling and more. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Yachats, Waldport Events

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Farmers Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts.10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy. 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Friday and Saturday. Live music at the Adobe Resort Lounge. 1555 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3141.

Every Saturday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

October 6. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

October 21-23. Yachats Village Mushroom Fest. Friday 5 p.m.-Sunday 5 p.m. Enjoy wild forest mushroom cuisine, expert-led mushroom walks, talks and exhibits, culinary and fungi arts workshops, wine tasting, and live entertainment. Yachats Commons, Cape Perpetua and about town. Yachats, Oregon. 1-800-929-0477 or 541-547-3530.

October 29. The Drift Inn’s Annual Halloween Bash. Live music, costume contests, trick-or-treating, drink specials, and appetizers. 8-11 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

