Oregon Coast Odd Science: Debris, Possible Starfish Disease

Published 11/06/2013

(Oregon Coast) – A series of interesting items are developing along the beaches of Oregon, including the possibility of an alarming disease that could hurt starfish, some fascinating debris that was recently thrown up onto Oregon beaches, some warnings about beach safety and a question answered about an unusual object sometimes found on the coast.

Some Oregon coast officials are looking into reports of a disease that seems to be affecting large populations of starfish on the west coast. There have been no confirmed findings of what is called Sea Star Wasting Syndrome in Oregon, but a run of media coverage has indicated it has become a problem in California.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection will have more on what local scientists say in the coming week, as at least two entities are looking into it.

From the north Oregon coast, the Seaside area recently saw a run of fascinating finds on the beaches after some of the storms this past month. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has more on these later this week.

If you've ever wondered about those strange-looking tube-like objects that resemble whips a little bit – you're getting warmer with just that description. The question was answered really in the article about Bull Whip Kelp.

Finally, beach safety is always an important aspect of bouncing around the sands of the Oregon coast. A frequently asked question about visiting the area is whether or not you can swim in the Pacific Ocean here. The answer is actually quite complex, but in short: sometimes you can, but you really shouldn't. More at the article about Can You Swim on the Oregon coast?

More about the Oregon coast below, and you can keep a look out for the upcoming stories at that link.

