Crabbing on Oregon Coast Doing OK Right Now, Say Officials

Published 08/03/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) just issued a report on various recreational activities, and among them was a positive description of crabbing conditions. It's not stellar or earth shattering, but the numbers are okay, ODFW said. (Above: Nehalem Bay)

“Most crabbers had average catches between one and three crab,” ODFW said regarding a recent survey.

Officials say that crabbing in the ocean can be productive this time of year, but it has its dangers because of wind, sea and bar conditions.

Crabbing is perfect along Newport's Bayfront area.

ODFW suggests sticking to bays, beaches and estuaries to stay safe. Jetties are also open to crabbing, but these can be very dangerous as well.

“Crabbing success is often best during the slack tide at high tide or low tide when crabs are looking for food,” ODFW said. “Male crabs are beginning their annual molt and may have soft shells.”

The ocean is open to recreational crabbing until October 16; it’s only closed for about two weeks, however.

ODFW cautioned about the measuring the minimum size for Dungeness crab, as some spot crabbers have had problems making accurate measurements.

Crabbing spots in Seaside

The minimum size is 5 ¾ inches, measured in a straight line across the back immediately in front of, but not including, the points.

ODFW said an illustration showing the correct measurement is on page 98 of the 2011 Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations book.

Some favorite spots for crabbing are Fort Stevens State Park, the 12th Ave. Bridge at Seaside, Nehalem Bay, various places along Tillamook Bay, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Florence.

The jetty at Fort Stevens State Park

Tillamook Bay and Garibaldi

Newport

