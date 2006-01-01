Beaches Gone Digital: List of Oregon Coast Travel Guide Blogs

Published 01/28/2013

(Oregon Coast) – There are hundreds of ways to keep up on what's happening on these beaches with the blogs of the Oregon coast also providing plenty of news, often from a very home-grown and insider perspective. Sometimes they cover wide areas, others they cover just a small section of the coast, a micro-blog about a particular neighborhood.

Oregon Coast Travel, Tourism, Science, Entertainment News - Breaking News from the Oregon Coast. Covering 180 miles of Oregon coast travel, entertainment and science: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. All manner of science about the beaches, such as geology, marine biology, meteorology and even astronomy. Regional events calendars and happenings. Beach changes, plus road and travel information. Anything of use to the visitor to the coast, but also some news for locals, such as business news. Oregon Coast News. RSS feed here.

Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News Blog. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news, stats and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Marine science, biology. Oregon Coast Whales. RSS feed here.

Lincoln City, Oregon Blog, Travel, Virtual Tour. Beaches, Attractions, and Inland 101 in pictures, 100's of photos of Lincoln City, Neskowin. Beginning at Highway 101 just south of Tillamook, through the 'Corridor of Mystery,' Neskowin, Cascade Head and Lincoln City beaches, landmarks - in hundreds of Oregon Coast pictures, photos. Detailed information about the central coast town extensively exploring its beach accesses and natural aspects. Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Blog. RSS feed here.

Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Blog. A Blog and Guide to Manzanita Beaches, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem, Wheeler, Nehalem Bay, in hundreds of photos. From Oswald State Park, Manzanita, Nehalem, Highway 53, Wheeler to Rockaway Beach. Sights and sounds of Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler and Rockaway Beach, all the landmarks and regular blog updates about the area. Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Blog. RSS feed here.

Cannon Beach, Oregon Virtual Tour and Beaches Blog, on the Oregon coast. Featuring Arch Cape, Hug Point, Arcadia Beach, the Tolovana district, downtown Cannon Beach, natural attractions, beaches, all in a detailed tour with hundreds of Oregon coast pictures, visitor information, landmarks. Cannon Beach Virtual Tour and Blog. RSS feed here.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection's Romancing the Coast - Valentine's Day. A guide to all things romantic on the Oregon Coast: lodging, dining, hand-holding walks, cuddle-inducing sunsets, and “Fun for Beach Lovers and Lovers on the Beach.” This blog is updated periodically. Main link to blog. RSS feed here.

Oregon Coast News Archive: Sept 2008 - May 2010, Travel, Entertainment, Science News. News archives covering events and development in that period, including lots of strange fish, the Great Coastal Gale of 07, videos, geologic oddities. Event profiles, beach changes and more in that 180 miles: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. The blog periodically updates with later and later news stories. Main link to blog. RSS feed here.

Oregon Coast Travel Adventures Blogs. Shopping on the Oregon coast, nature, beach whimsy and some Oregon coast real estate advice. This blog also features many selections from the multifarious virtual tours. Updated periodically. Main link to blog. RSS feed here.

What's Happen'Inn at Sandlake Country Inn? Blog from the Sand Lake Country Inn near Pacific City, covering mostly north Oregon coast subjects but some general coastal items. Main link to blog. RSS feed here.

BeachCombersNW Blog. Updates from around the Oregon and Washington coast from a prominent rentals website. Main link to blog. RSS feed here.

Oregon Beach Vacations Blog. The large vacation rentals company lets you know about many things going on in the region, covering most of the upper half of the Oregon coast. Main link to blog. RSS feed here.

Lincoln City, Oregon Blog. From the Lincoln City Visitors Association, events and other aspects of the central coast town are featured. These include annual events, festivals or happenings of a singular nature, along with stuff going on along the beaches. Main link to blog. RSS feed here.

Breaking Waves. Oregon Sea Grant: Coastal science serving Oregon. Latest news, information and educational offerings from Oregon Sea Grant. In conjunction with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Oregon and others. Main link to blog. RSS feed here.

