Published 10/19/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – The spooks and goblins will take over the Oregon Coast Aquarium on October 27 for the annual “Creatures of the Night,” a soiree of the sinister, packed with things that go bump in the dark, freaky fish and treats for kids over ten. It happens from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Above: Newport at night)

A variety of characters will haunt the aquarium in a twisted fairy tale that involves having to claw your way through a paranormal maze. Take a stroll through terrifying caves, find an evil enchanted forest where fairies attack and something lurks just beyond every single step you take.

The event is suggested for children ten years and older.

The Creatures of the Night event offers a reduced rate of admission with the donation of two items of non-perishable food, as it is always a benefit for the Newport Food Pantry and the Central Coast Humane Society.

“We invite families to enjoy our annual Creatures of the Night,” said Carrie Lewis, Aquarium President and CEO. “While the event is fun for the whole family, our main focus is to help replenish the shelves at our local Food Pantry. Times are difficult for many families and we’d like to ask everyone to be extra generous in their food donations this year,”

For safety reasons, strollers and photography will not be allowed in the Aquarium for the evening event.

Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 SE Ferry Slip Rd. Newport, Oregon. 541.867.3474. www.aquarium.org.

