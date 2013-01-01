New York Travel: Statue Cruises Expands, New Upscale Hotel

Published 01/22/2013

(New York, New York) – Another big hotel is planned for the Big Apple, and there are some new ways to enjoy the city's statue sights – on the water.

Viceroy New York will be opening its doors on 57th Street, using some of the hottest names in hotel development, architecture, design and cuisine.

The Viceroy New York has the feel of a downtown hotel with the sophistication of its uptown counterparts. The sought-after design team of Roman and Williams articulates Viceroy’s aesthetic in the facade and interiors of the hotel. Bespoke interiors feature a provocative hybrid of fine-crafted metal details with classic woodwork.

Look for striking double-height lobby, glamorous public spaces and guest room accommodations that will feature a transformative décor that incorporates the city’s lifeblood through the strong, timeless, tailored style.

The hotel will boast some 241 luxury guestrooms, many of which will have comprehensive views of Central Park.

Viceroy New York is set to debut in September of this year, in one of the best locations in Manhattan; the fusion of business and leisure on West 57th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. The Roman and Williams-designed façade of the hotel stands apart from its traditional neighbors with a distinctive appearance that creatively blends classic modern elements with bold, traditional rhythms in a disciplined grid of black brick and steel. Currently in development by Ark Partners, this game-changing hotel will debut in September 2013.

The hotel will have 29 stories, featuring a massive rooftop food and beverage venue in addition to distinctive, upscale dining facilities located off the lobby and fronting 57th Street. An exciting culinary partnership will be announced in the coming weeks rivaling anything currently on offer in New York City, and setting the standard for quality dining and exceptional service in a buzzing, vibrant atmosphere.

Closer to the water, New York's Statue Cruises is now offering 100 Harbor Tours per week, giving visitors more opportunities to enjoy up-close views of the Statue of Liberty and other historic New York City landmarks. Some 14 departures are scheduled each day, the additional tours offer New York City visitors and locals more flexibility and choice.

“We recognize that there is a limited amount of sightseeing boats at this time of year and are hoping that all visitors will enjoy this unique product,” said Statue Cruises COO, Mike Burke.

Statue Cruises transports over 4.0 million passengers around New York Harbor annually, with some 12 vessels in their fleet.

The daily Statue of Liberty Harbor Tours provide passengers with exceptional views of famed New York City landmarks from the unique perspective of the city’s waterways. Landmarks viewed during the tour include the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the 9-11 Memorial, the South Street Seaport, Governors Island and the Brooklyn Bridge, among others. The hour-long tours depart from Battery Park at the foot of Manhattan every 30 minutes, seven days a week.

Tickets for the narrated sightseeing tours are $24.00 (adults); $17.00 (seniors) and $12.00 (children). Prior to embarking, passengers can purchase tickets online at www.statuecruises.com, by phone at 201-604-2800, or at the seawall in Battery Park. For more information, please visit www.statuecruises.com.

