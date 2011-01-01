New Year's Eve Guide to Oregon Coast

Published 12/27/2011

(Oregon Coast) – The last party of the year goes out with a bang – and quite a tasty mouthful as well. Many of the hotspots providing the booze and bash also have some of the best cuisine around (above: Warren House in Cannon Beach).

Below is a sampling of interesting spots to hit on New Year's Eve for whooping it up – or for simply a calm, classy last meal of the year.

Manzanita's wacky midnight parade

However, there are some celebrations that defy categorization, and so this sampling begins with the very unique – and impromptu - Manzanita New Year's Eve Parade. You never know if it will happen or not, but it usually does. Locals and regulars to the town gather suddenly and without warning or instruction at midnight on the main drag and make a lot of impromptu noises. In the past, there have even been wild costumes, such as a dragon wandering down Laneda. Manzanita, Oregon.

New Year's Eve Parties

Twisted Fish. Live music with Denise Drake at 6 p.m. Cover band Off the Hook performs from 9 p.m. onward. Seaside, Oregon. Call for details. 503-738-3467

Warren House Pub. Special celebrations, possible surprise DJ. Featuring microbrews from Bill's Tavern. 3301 South Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1130.

Tsunami Bar & Grill

VINO. Don & Rob duo at this lovely, but tiny, wine bar. 4th and Laneda. Manzanita. (503) 368-VINO.

San Dune Pub. The Waydowns, a 70's-style funk band. Music starts at 9 p.m. and a $5 cover at the door. 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-386-5080. www.sandunepub.com

Tsunami Grill and Bar. Probably the coolest retro bar interior on the coast – will stay open with special hours for New Year’s Eve. 380 S Marine Dr. Wheeler, Oregon. . 503-368-3778. www.beachconnection.net/tsunami_grill_wheeler/

Rick's Roadhouse New Years Eve Party 2011. Dancing and karaoke. 20,000 song dance and karaoke library. No cover charge. 184 Highway 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2052. www.beachconnection.net/ricks_roadhouse_rockaway/

Pelican Pub & Brewery. A special 3-course dinner, live entertainment by The Ted Vaughn Blues Band, and a Pelican beer toast at midnight. 6 p.m. until midnight. $50 per person. Reservations required. Contact Courtney for tickets, 503-965-3674. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.

Fathoms, Lincoln City

Fathoms Restaurant and Bar. Dinner: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. with full menu plus some of Chef Ken Martin's NY Eve Dinner Specials. Paul Beard on the piano 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. A low key lounge scene with the piano. Inn at Spanish Head. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127

Holy Toledo. Blues band The Purple Cats, featuring famed guitarist Henry Cooper. 9:30 p.m. 155 N Main Street, Toledo, Oregon. 541-336-4000

Nana's Irish Pub. New Years Eve with the band CRC. 8:30 p.m. SW 3rd. Newport, Oregon. (541) 574-8787.

Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. Live music – call for details. Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-4600

Suggested New Year's Dinner – for Romance and Fun

Tidal Raves. The ocean view is fantastic, and you may get to see a whale cavorting close by. Upscale dining. 279 NW Hwy 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2995. www.tidalraves.com

Tidal Raves, Depoe Bay

Stephanie Inn Dining Room. A four-star restaurant. 2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-633-3466. www.stephanieinn.com

The Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge. 1190 Pacific Drive. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1108. www.wayfarer-restaurant.com/

Also, see the Fathoms listing in Lincoln City and Pelican Pub in Pacific City – both above.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net