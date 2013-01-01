Northwest Travel: Pup Takes Over Washington Hotel; From Salem to Italy, Brazil

Published 01/23/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – Some interesting news for sea kayakers who are looking for a little bit of adventure in foreign waters, and a hotel in Washington has a new canine concierge.

In Kirkland, Washington, The Woodmark Hotel, Yacht Club & Spa on the shores of Lake Washington on Carillon Point, is excited to welcome Woody Mae, a black Labrador retriever, to their property. The four year old rescue dog has just been brought on to be the Woodmark’s director of barketing and she is responsible for developing and implementing the barketing plan and overseeing the barketing department to create an even more dog-friendly atmosphere at the property.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Woody Mae to the Woodmark family,” said John Murphy, general manager of the Woodmark Hotel, Yacht Club & Spa. “As a rescue dog, Woody Mae understands the importance of a welcome face to make someone feel at home. She is the best dog to greet our guests and their canine companions.”

The Woodmark has also referred to the new staff member as “director of barketing.”

Woody Mae was rescued by KnK Rescue Foundation in Puyallup, Washington.

For more information about the Woodmark Hotel, Yacht Club & Spa, visit www.thewoodmark.com or call (425) 822-3700.

A Salem, Oregon-based sea kayaking company is announcing a roster of explorations and expeditions into Italy and Brazil this year.

Tofino Expeditions has been in this part of Oregon since 1988 and was founded by veteran adventurer Grant Thompson.

Its plans for 2013 start with the Brazil Sea Kayaking Tour. This offers paddlers the chance to explore the lush Costa Verde, a verdant swath of Atlantic rainforest bordered by warm, aquamarine water that is protected from the open Atlantic by Ilha Grande. Steeped in history and abundant with wildlife, this area includes the UNESCO World Heritage site of Paraty and the Ecological Reserves of Juatinga and Cairucu, and begins with a visit to spectacular Rio.

Participants also have an opportunity to visit the beautifully restored colonial town of Paraty, once the terminus of the Caminho do Ouro (Gold Road) and Saco de Mamangua, Brazil’s tropical fjord located along a stretch of tropical coastline dotted with tiny fishing villages and exquisite beaches. Tour departs May and October, 2013. $4190 per person.

The Kayaking Italy tour brings adventurers to Cinque Terre and Sardinia, introducing paddlers to the turquoise waters, spectacular scenery, and delectable cuisine of the Mediterranean, while offering an authentic snapshot of Italy’s marineria culture (or “life of the sea”). Starting in Genoa, the birthplace of Columbus, the tour takes paddlers along the coast of the Italian Riviera to the singular beauty of Cinque Terre National Park where guests explore the dramatic coastline of the five villages,including Vernazza, stopping to sample local cuisine like warm focaccia bread with pesto and of course vino delle Cinque Terre. Short hikes take participants through vineyards and olive groves scented with wild oregano, where they visit local food producers and enjoy farm-cooked meals.

Departs May and September, 2013. $4495 per person.

The company also guides trips along other coasts around the globe: in Baja, British Columbia, Croatia, Brazil, Vietnam, Norway, Italy, and the Galapagos Islands. (503) 364-0400. www.tofino.com

