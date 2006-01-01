Central Oregon Coast in November: Yachats, Florence Events Preview

Published 10/29/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Definitely do not discount the central Oregon coast when it comes to fun in the late fall month of November. The little towns of Yachats and Florence know how to live it up indeed, with tons of art happenings, a major Celtic music festival, an indoor park for kids, live theater and nice dose of something sweet for fans of jazz/rock fusion and prog rock.

This calendar of events preview starts with Florence and then followed by listings for Yachats.

Every Thursday. Karaoke. 6-9 p.m. Tavolo Restaurant and Lounge. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-4623.

November 3. Bunco for Boys & Girls Club Kids. Snacks, prizes, raffle. $25. 1:30-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17. Live theater: “The Sound of Music.” Presented by the Last Resort Players. $15 adults. $10 youth. Family discount available at the box office. Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 9. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

November 9. Caring Pregnancy Center Banquet. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 11. Veterans Day Parade. 1 p.m. Old Town. Florence, Oregon. www.facebook.com/FlorenceVeteransDayParade.

November 11-30. Celebrate Arts! Opening reception Monday, November 11, 6-8 p.m. Gallery hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 16. Monkey Bugs Rummage Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 23. Live music: California Guitar Trio + Montreal Guitar Trio. Featuring six virtuoso guitarists from four countries. $30 adult. $10 youth. Pre-concert talk 6:15 p.m. Concert 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 29-30. Pacific Shores Craft Show. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 30. Live theater: “Santaland Diaries.” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org

Yachats Listings:

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 2-3. Crafts on the Coast. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Yachats Commons Kitchen. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 7. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 8-10. Yachats Celtic Music Festival. Music, dance, workshops and more. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 9. Workshop: The Art and Science of Intuition. Discover how to develop and trust your own inner wisdom. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 10. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #8. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 15. Book Group. Folks from the community are welcome. 10:30 a.m.-noon. McGuire Room. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3400.

November 15. Naked Ladies Party. Free ladies’ clothing exchange. Noon-4 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #8. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 15. Perpetua Land/Sea Symposium. An educational community event sponsored by Surfrider and Audubon to share information about local stewardship efforts, raise awareness of current research efforts, promote citizen involvement, and identify future research projects. 3-8 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 17. Naked Ladies Party. Free ladies’ clothing exchange. Noon-7 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #8. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 17. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

November 22. Families Together. Join us for dinner, crafts and reading. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

November 30. Men’s Fellowship Breakfast. Includes breakfast and interesting speakers. 8-9:30 a.m. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3400.

