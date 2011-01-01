November Preview: North Coast Events in Rockaway, Manzanita, Tillamook, Garibaldi

Published 10/13/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – The storm season begins to pick up along the north Oregon coast and the holidays approach. While it seems there’s a bit of lull, there is not. November brings bundles of new aspects to the north coast towns of Tillamook County, with a hefty helping of holiday events around Thanksgiving, but a surprising amount of nature activities – as well as warm and cozy things to do indoors.

The November preview of this part of the Oregon coast begins with Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Garibaldi and Pacific City, and ends with the Nehalem Bay towns of Manzanita, Wheeler and Nehalem.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. 1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

October 2-November 4. United Paws Benefit Art Show. The theme is “Nature Transformed: Capturing Nature in the Arts.” Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. 2106 Second St. Tillamook, Oregon.

October 31-November 2. North Coast Salmon Rendezvous. Swiss Hall. 4605 Brookfield Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6313.

November 2-3. Tillamook Holiday Bazaar. Friday noon-6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free parking and free admission. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon.

November 3. Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tillamook Transfer Station. 1315 Ekloff Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-3975.

November 9-10. Old Mill Holiday Bazaar. A large variety of Christmas gifts from around the Oregon coast. Choose from a wide assortment of hand-made items. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Old Mill Marina. Garibaldi, Oregon.

November 10. Tillamook County Master Gardener Association Tea. Noon-2:30 p.m. Church of the Nazarene. 2611 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-3433.

November 12. Tillamook Air Museum's annual Veterans Day Celebration. Speakers Don Adams and John Sollman, both Korean War vets. The event will also feature musical numbers by the Clan MaCleay Bagpipers. Free. 8 a.m. Tillamook Air Museum. 6030 Hangar Rd. Tillamook, Oregon. (503) 842-1130.

November 18. North Oregon Coast Symphony. 3 p.m. $12. Tillamook High School Auditorium. 2605 12th St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-368-6321.

November 23-24. Rockaway Beach Holiday Gift Fair. Handmade crafts, food, and community fun. Rockaway City Hall. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

November 24. Rockaway Lighting of the Tree. Bring an ornament that can withstand the winter weather. Carols will be sung. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

November 25. The Four Freshmen Christmas Show. Presented by the Monday Musical Club. $25 adults. $20 students. Tillamook High School Auditorium. 2605 12th St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2087. www.mondaymusicalclub.com.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 3. Writing a Novel: Let’s Get Started. This is a one-day workshop, detailing and illustrating basic concepts that should be considered as the writer begins to write his or her novel. $65. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 3. Book launch: Mark Scott Smith. Smith’s novel, Enemy in the Mirror, is about Japanese attacks on Oregon during WWII. 7 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 6. Photo Salon. Photographers, fans and collectors are invited to a new salon focusing on the art of photography. For more information contact Gene Dieken at service@neahkahnie.net. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 10. Ryan Pedersen and Wil Koehnke. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 17. Manzanita Writers’ Series. Jen Violi reads from Putting Makeup on Dead People. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 18. Live music: Paddy O’Brien. Traditional Irish music. 3-5 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 23. Manzanita Community Christmas Party. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 23. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

