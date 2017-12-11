Double Storm for Oregon Coast: High Wind Watch, Walloping Waves

Published 11/12/2017 at 4:17 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – More than one storm is on its way to the Oregon coast and inland areas, bringing potentially heavy winds, a deluge of rain and even walloping waves between 15 and 25 feet.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high wind watch from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for the entire upper half of the coastline – from Florence up to Astoria. This includes Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Tillamook, Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Seaside. Coastal communities could see sustained winds around 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph, while beaches and headlands will get slightly higher sustained winds and gusts up to 65 mph.

“A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event,” the NWS said in its bulletin. “Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.”

Monday may also bring thunderstorms to the Oregon coast.

Even wilder surf is expected. On Sunday night, things will begin picking up with waves around 15 feet offshore. On Monday, massive combined seas up to 24 feet high will be out in the waters, but the timing between the waves is rather long, meaning the actual waves hitting the shoreline won't be quite that high.

Still, this will make for dramatic scenes on Monday and this kind of wave height can eventually create surf warnings for beachgoers. Stick to viewpoints and parking lots just in back of rocky areas – such as Depoe Bay, Oceanside, Cape Kiwanda or Yachats – and you'll get a better show and a safer one.

However, with gusts up to 65 mph, you're not going to want to be anywhere else but your car or a warm oceanfront lodging. See Best Storm Watch Lodgings on Oregon Coast.

On Tuesday, the NWS is predicting another system rolling in, but it's not believed to be as strong as that which will take place on Monday.

However, even the NWS admits there is a chance – albeit small – that gusts up to 80 mph will be slamming the coastline. One model is suggesting that, but the NWS said that is the weakest forecast model at this point.

“Seasonably wet November weather looks like it will continue through the coming week, as a series of Pacific weather systems bring periods of rain, wind, and high elevation snow to southwest Washington and northwest Oregon,” the NWS said Saturday. “A cold front will approach the coast tonight then linger there through Sunday before pushing inland late Sunday night and Monday. This front looks like it will be accompanied by a strong low that may produce strong winds across much of the forecast area Monday as it moves onshore and to the east.

“Another low pressure system sets up in its place in the NE Pacific for more rain, mountain snow, and breezy conditions over the forecast area later Tuesday through the latter part of the week.” Keep track of Oregon Coast Weather.



















Below: Cannon Beach area, photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted