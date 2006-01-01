Late Fall on Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach, Seaside November Preview

Published 10/27/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) – Holidays on the north Oregon coast begin at the end of November and they seriously light up these coastal towns. Check out the diversity of fun and fascinating events that fill the late fall in Seaside and Cannon Beach, where food, the arts, live music, wine and more take place. Highlights include the famed Stormy Weather Arts Festival and some intriguing shopping opportunities just in time for the holidays.

Every Saturday. Wine Tasting. $5. The Wine Shack. 124 N Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1100.

September 22-December 21. Tolovana Arts Colony Fall Term. Weekly classes. Drop-ins, all ages, and all experience levels welcome. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.tolovanaartscolony.org.

November 1-3. Stormy Weather Arts Festival. Galleries, shops, hotels and restaurants host a variety of writers, singers, composers, painters, sculptors and more. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

November 2. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

November 5. Iron Chef Goes Coastal. Four local chefs compete to win the title. Attendees vote for people’s choice awards for appetizers and desserts from local restaurants. 6 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com.

November 8-10. Women Only Weekend. A fabulous pre-holiday shopping event. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623. www.facebook.com/wowcannonbeach.

November 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30. Live theater: “White Christmas.” The classic Irving Berlin musical. 7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

November 15-December 14. Haystack Holidays. Special holiday events. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

November 16. Seaside Downtown Wine Walk. Enjoy a variety of wines paired with tasty bites and live music. Commemorative wine glasses, which are required for tasting, are $7.50. 21 and over only. 3-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

November 29. Mimosa Madness. More than two dozen boutiques offer specials and refreshments. 8-11 a.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

November 29. Seaside Parade of Lights. Parade down Broadway 7 p.m. Tree lighting, caroling and Santa at 8 p.m. Refreshments at 8:20 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.www.seasidechamber.com.

November 29-December 19. Shop Seaside! Prize drawings for shoppers.

sponsored by the Seaside Downtown Development Association. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

November 30. Gingerbread Tea at Butterfield Cottage. 1-4 p.m. Butterfield Cottage at Seaside Museum and Historical Society. 570 Necanicum Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org.

More about Seaside and Cannon Beach below, including the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map and the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted