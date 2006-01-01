Newport in November: Fall Events Preview on the Coast

Published 10/19/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions

(Newport, Oregon) – So much Newport, so little time. The Oregon Coast Aquarium is always up to something, no matter the month. November sees this mammoth attraction giving a really intriguing behind-the-scenes tour (like have you ever wondered how to vacuum underwater?) The holidays become the focus in much of the central coast town, and there’s lots of music, arts and other ways to have fun in an already-action packed place.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

November 1. Toddler Time: Kittens! 10:30-11:20 a.m. Newport Public Library. 35 N.W. Nye St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2153.

November 2. Preschool Storytime. 1-1:50 p.m. Newport Public Library. 35 N.W. Nye St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2153.

November 3. Holiday Craft Sale. Unique handmade crafts by local artists. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Newport Activity Center. 20 S.E. Second St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-9617.

November 3. Oyster Cloyster Festival. Sample the imaginative and exciting taste temptations our professional chefs cleverly create from one of Oregon’s freshest products: oysters! It’s an elegant evening of fine food surrounded by talented musicians creating merriment throughout the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s captivating exhibits. $65 or $125 for two tickets. 6:30-9:30 pm. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.oregoncoastcc.org/oyster-cloyster.

November 3. Irish House Concert: “Harvest By The Sea.” Celebrate the Celtic New Year with musicians Elizabeth Nicholson and Bob Soper, of the Portland quartet Stringed Migration. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Newport. 227 N.E. 12th St. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-9366. newportcelticfestival.com.

November 8. Take Your Business Global seminar. Presented by Portland Export Assistance Team. Increase your knowledge of developing international sales channels and growing your business abroad. $100 includes breakfast and lunch. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Community College. 400 S.E. College Way. Newport, Oregon. 503-326-5290.

November 9. Dances of Universal Peace. The dances include easy-to-learn songs and the movements are taught by trained leaders and accompanied by live musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is suggested. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

November 10. Newport Symphony Orchestra. The beautiful, accessible music of Peter, Hovhaness, and Rutavaara is paired with Haydn’s masterful work for a well-rounded evening of musical artistry. Contact the box office for ticket info. 7:30 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

November 10-11. Cub Scout Sleepover at the Aquarium. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

November 18. Cooking with Chef Pati: Holiday Small Plates Menu. Bruschetta with white bean puree, mini meatballs and tomato sauce, garlic mashed potato stuffed Swiss chard with broken olive sauce, pears poached in red wine. Reservations recommended. 1-4 p.m. $39. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695.

November 24. Santa Claus comes to Newport. A Coast Guard cutter will ferry Santa across Yaquina Bay, arriving at the Embarcadero around 1:15 p.m. A Newport Fire Department truck will transport Santa to the Newport Recreation Center. Newport, Oregon. www.newportchamber.org.

November 30-December 1. Oregon Coast Aquarium’s Annual Sea of Lights. Enjoy miles of twinkling lights, holiday music, special bake sale goodies, face painting, childrens’ crafts and Santa and his sleigh. $2 plus two non-perishable food items, animal food or new un-wrapped toy. 6:30-9 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

