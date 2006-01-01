Central Oregon Coast in November: Lincoln City Events Preview

Published 10/30/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – On the central Oregon coast, Lincoln City simply kills it in November with loads of fun to be had. The holidays begin here with style, and the town begins some enchanting drops of glass floats along the beaches – and much more. See what's coming up with in this engaging part of late fall.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 10-December 5. Exhibit: “The Great Depression: Causes and Cures.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

October 10-November 2. Live theater: “Ghost of a Chance.” Adults $12. Seniors and students $10. Kids $8. Thursday-Saturday $8. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663. www.theatrewest.com.

October 11-November 5. Kevin Schluker Glass Sculpture Show. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 11-November 4. Art show: “Orchidaze.” Featuring botanically-inspired glass sculpture by Keven Shluka. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 13-May 26. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Every day, colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach, weather and ocean conditions permitting. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

November 1-2. Holiday Bazaar. Friday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church. 1226 S.W. 13th St. 541-994-8793. www.stpeterlc.com.

November 2. Hands-on Baking Workshop with Rockfish Bakery. $55. 1-4 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

November 3. Live music: Jackie & Jason. $10 in advance, $12 at door. $3. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 8. Live music: Pacific University Chamber Singers. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 9. Native American Heritage Festival. Festival with lectures and presentations, complimentary food, and make-and-take children’s art activities. Noon-4 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 9-10. Chowder Cook-Off. Competition, local beers and wines, live music, face-painting and more. $5. Noon-6 p.m. Tanger Outlet Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151.

November 16. Cooking class: An Afternoon in Tuscany. Cost of $55 includes beverages. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

November 16. Special Art Glass Drop. One hundred glass floats, sand dollars, and crabs will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for visitors to find. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

November 16. Live music: Mark Nelson. $12 in advance, $14 at door. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 16. Pumpkin Sprint Swim Meet. Swimmers from throughout the Northwest will compete in this annual meet. Lincoln City Community Center. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 2150 N.E. Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

November 21. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

November 22-24. Nature’s Art Gem and Mineral Show. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 29. Special Thanksgiving Art Glass Drop. One hundred glass floats, sand dollars, and crabs will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for visitors to find. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

November 29-30. The “Not Quite” 11th Hour Santa Holiday Fair. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

November 29. Community Tree Lighting Celebration. Lighted tree, choir music, refreshments, make-and-take ornaments and a visit from Santa. 5 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles