N. Oregon Coast Town's Writer Series, Workshop and Flick Night

Published 10/05/2014

(Manzanita, Oregon) – As fall kicks in, it seems the little north Oregon coast town of Manzanita just gets a little hotter. Numerous means of fun and entertainment are popping up at the Hoffman Center, including the Manzanita Writer Series, a nifty flick or two and a workshop on journaling.

Starting on Saturday, October 18, the Manzanita Writer Series features Cari Luna reading from her book The Revolution of Every Day. This starts at 7 p.m.

Luna's novel tells the story of a colony of squatters, people priced out of the rental market, who stake claims on abandoned tenements in lower Manhattan and create a thriving community in the mid-nineties.

Luna braids together the larger fight against the city's battering rams with the building's interpersonal dynamics. Her characters are deeply sympathetic and richly drawn, portrayed as struggling New Yorkers first, political outliers second.

Following Luna's reading and Q&A, we'll have our popular Open Mic where up to nine local writers will read 5 minutes of their original work. Admission for the evening is $5.

Luna will also teach a workshop from 10 am to 3 pm earlier that day at the Hoffman Center: Writing Without a Map and Revision Strategies.

The famed movie night at the Hoffman is now on Fridays and called Friday Night Flicks. The October 24th feature is The Great Northwest, a 70-minute experimental documentary based on the re-creation of a 3,200 mile road-trip made in 1958 by four Seattle women who thoroughly documented their journey in an elaborate scrapbook of photos, postcards, and brochures.

Fifty years later, Portland filmmaker Matt McCormick found that scrapbook in a thrift store, and in 2010 set out on the road, following their route as precisely as possible and searching out every stop in which the ladies had documented. Admission: $5. Refreshments available.



Even more is available for those interested in documenting their lives. The Illuminated Journaling Workshop features Susan Long, on Saturday, October 25th from 10 am - 3 pm. Learn to combine images, color, drawings and words to meaningful questions posed about your life. Beginners and accomplished artists alike will find the workshop helpful in connecting with both your playful and your wiser self.

$50 tuition includes a large spiral journal and art supplies plus and optional follow up session Saturday, November 15th. To register, email Tela Skinner at mactela@nehalemtel.net.

Hoffman Center, 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. hoffmanblog.org.

