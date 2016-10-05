N. Oregon Coast Events: June in Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach

Published 05/10/2016 at 6:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – So much happening in the north Oregon coast towns of Cannon Beach, Seaside, Gearhart, Warrenton and Astoria that it's mind-boggling. One kind of adventure or another awaits in late spring and early summer: from wine, music and Sunday markets to a wacky golf tournament, outdoor expeditions and some deep looks into history and science of the area.

Here is a sampling of what you'll find in May and June in these north Oregon coast towns.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. Up to 200 vendors each week, the Astoria Sunday Market offers locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans. 10 a.m. Astoria, Oregon.

May 14. Cannon Beach Library Presents Author Lois Leveen. Her latest book, "Juliet's Nurse," an original and intriguing take on one of Shakespeare's most beloved plays through the imagined life of Juliet's faithful nurse. 2 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

May 14. Spring Downtown Wine Walk. Over twenty participating wineries will sell unopened bottles, allowing visitors to take home their favorite new find. Most of the wineries charge a small tasting fee, making it an inexpensive way to experience new wines and also see what downtown Seaside has to offer. The event will also include live music in several venues, complimentary appetizers, and a prize drawing. $10. 1 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-1914. seasidedowntown.com.

May 18. Bust Broom with the North Coast Land Conservancy. Join staff and volunteers to remove the remaining Scotch broom from the steep dune slopes at Reed Ranch Habitat Reserve in Warrenton. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact NCLC Stewardship Director Melissa Reich at (503) 738-9126 or melissar@nclctrust.org. 10 a.m. Warrenton, Oregon.

May 18. Listening to the Land: Into the Deep. Join marine ecologist Kirsten Grorud-Colvert, PhD, for a wide-ranging talk about the sea beside us. The dynamism of the Oregon coast and certain features unique to our ocean. She’ll give us a look at our underwater reefs as she discusses upwelling and its role in the productivity of our ocean. She will address challenges such as sea star wasting syndrome and ocean hypoxia, or “dead zones. 6 p.m. Free. Seaside Library. Highway 101. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1458. necanicumwatershed.org

May 20. Herb Talek Day Golf Tournament. Bad pants, tacky shirts…the ugliest affair on the coast is sure to be the McMenamin’s Herb Talek Day Golf Tournament. “Mcmenamins Brew Tour” seasonal and unique beers from around the Mcmenamins Family of breweries will also be stationed on the course for tasting. Cost to participate is $50 per player if paid in advance, or $60 on the week of the tournament. McMenamin’s Gearhart Hotel and Sandtrap Pub. Gearhart, Oregon. (503) 717-8150. mcmenamins.com.

May 20 - May 21. Lewis & Clark National Park BioBlitz. Be part of this nationwide celebration of the National Parks Service’s Centennial and biodiversity in your parks. The event will include opportunities to learn how to become a Citizen Scientist, fun activities for kids, and presentations on biodiversity. Fort Clatsop Visitors Center. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/fortclatsop.htm

May 20 - May 22. Northwest Coast Native American Carving Class. Students will learn about Northwest Coast Native American designs. Participants can then create their own design or use provided patterns to transfer onto wood. Designs will then be carved and stained or painted. $65 for museum members and $75 for non-members. No experience is necessary to participate, and tools will be provided. Columbia River Maritime Museum. 1792 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2323. crmm.org.

May 27. Paul Dueber and Friends. Paul sings songs in the tradition of Peter, Paul and Mary, Gordon Lightfoot, and Paul Simon. Dueber has played for the Stormy Weather Arts Festival event, at the Coaster Theatre for the Songwriters’ Hootenanny, among other venues. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cbhistory.org

May 28 - May 30. Tenor Guitar Gathering. A chance to experience multiple performances and events. Includes jam sessions, workshops, evening concerts, more. Throughout Astoria, Oregon. tenorguitarfoundation.org.

Through May 29. Coaster Theatre Presents: The Fourposter. Charming chronicle of a husband and wife from their wedding night in 1890 until they leave the house that has been their home, 35 years later. They fret and quarrel, laugh, cry, and love in the same room in which they began their married life. And standing throughout is the old fourposter bed, silent witness to all. Dates and times vary. Coaster Theatre. Hemlock, Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1242. coastertheatre.com

June 3 - June 5. SEA-PAC Ham Radio Convention. ARRL Northwestern Division amateur radio operators are holding the annual convention. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com

June 10 - June 12. Encore Dance Recital. Encore Dance Studio presents their annual recital. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585. ww.seasideconvention.com. www.getyoudancing.com.

coastertheatre.com. Esoteric ensemble evoking tango, Eastern European folk and other world music traditions in thoughtful, uncommon and beautiful arrangements. 7:30 p.m. $35 or $40. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. Cannon Beach, Oregon. coastertheatre.com

June 17 -September 3. 9 to 5: The Musical. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie 9 to 5: The Musical is set in the late 1970’s and is the hilarious story of friendship and revenge. 7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. Cannon Beach, Oregon. coastertheatre.com

June 11. Cannon Beach Sand Castle Competition 2016. Master artists create monumental sculptures that are washed away with the next high tide in a 52-year tradition. Parade at noon. Free. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623. cannonbeach.org

June 18 - June 19. Soccer in the Sand. The event is a two-day, small-sided 5v5 (4v4 plus goalkeepers) soccer tournament played in the sand. The entire family is encouraged to come and enjoy the games and the beach. There is no charge to spectators and plenty of beach fun to take in. Registration and costs required for teams. Seaside, Oregon. 858-442-9082. www.soccerinthesand.com.

June 26 - July 3. Miss Oregon Pageant. The first Miss Oregon Pageant was held in 1947 in Seaside. In the last 20 years they have offered over $1,500,000.00 in cash and in-kind tuition scholarships to the young ladies participating as contestants in this program. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585. missoregon.org Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





More About Cannon Beach lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted