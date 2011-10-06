North Oregon Coast July Events: Pacific City, Tillamook, Rockaway, Manzanita

Published 06/10/2011

Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Tillamook County enters the summer in full swing, with July featuring a huge number of recreational and entertainment items to put on your calendar in the north Oregon coast towns of Tillamook, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, Nehalem, Wheeler and Manzanita.

Pacific City, Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi

Weekends: Steam Train Rides. The train runs between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach every Saturday and Sunday starting on Memorial Day. In July and August it also runs on Fridays. Trains leave from the Garibaldi Depot at 402 S. American Way and the Rockaway Beach Depot at Hwy 1 and First Street. Garibaldi, Oregon and Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.ocsr.net/index.html.

Every Saturday. Tillamook Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Second St. and Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2146.

July 1-2. TAPA Presents “The Star-Spangled Girl.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

Rockaway Beach

July 2. Clover’s Day Festival and Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display. A parade through downtown Cloverdale, led by the most famous cow in town, starts off the event. Fireworks at dusk at the beach at Pacific Ave. and Bob Straub Wayside, viewable from both the Pelican Pub’s western-facing patio, and the Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Pacific City, Oregon.

July 5-August 4. Kathy McNeil Art Quilts. Latimer Quilt & Textile Center. 2105 Wilson River Loop Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-8622. www.latimerquiltandtextile.com.

July 5-August 26. Rockaway Beach Summer Youth Program. Rockaway Beach City Park. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

July 8, 15, 22, 29. Friday Night Beach Fires. Every Friday, off of the Wayside at Rockaway Beach. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

July 8-9. American Cancer Society Relay for Life. All-night relay run. 6 p.m. Friday-2 p.m. Saturday. Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-801-2971.

July 9. Craft and Flea Market. Senior Center. 316 Stillwell Ave. Tillamook, Oregon.

503-842-8988 or 503-815-2644.

July 9-11. 26th Annual Gary Anderson Open Golf Tournament. Raises money for hearing impaired children. Alderbrook Golf Course, 7300 Alderbrook Road, and the Bay Breeze Putting Course, 2325 Latimer Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-322-3331.

July 9. Seafood and Wine Festival. Join us for a concert in the park with the sounds of the North Coast Big Band, plus wine, seafood and cheese. Starts at noon. Rockaway Beach Park. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 504-457-6261.

Garibaldi

July 15-17. 52nd Annual Dory Days Festival. Pacific City and Cape Kiwanda. Parade, dory boats, vintage cars, and an artisan fair. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7779.

July 16, 23, 30. Reenactment of 18th Century Sailors and Rope Making. Noon-4 p.m. Garibaldi Museum. 112 Hwy 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411.

July 16 & 30. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Dinner Train. Come along for a three hour excursion with views of Tillamook Bay, the Ocean, and Nehalem Bay while dining on a four course meal. This trip is powered by a vintage F-7 diesel locomotive. 6:15 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

July 16. Rockaway Beach Fire Festival and Concert. Sponsored by the City of Rockaway Fire Department. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2978.

July 16-17. Nehalem Celebration of Crafts. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-5822.

July 18-23. TAPA Presents “Starlite Academy” Children’s Workshop. Ages 6-12. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

July 23. Rockaway Beach Street Dance. Sponsored by the City of Rockaway Recreation Department. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

July 23. Will Dixon, Carver and Storyteller. 6 p.m. Garibaldi Museum. 112 Hwy 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411.

July 23. Tillamook County Master Gardener’s “Spade & Wade Garden Tour.” Six gardens, plant sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m., tours noon to 5 p.m. Pioneer Museum. 2106 Second Street. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-355-2792. www.tcpm.org.

July 24. Open House at the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. Noon-4 p.m. Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. 2105 Wilson River Loop Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-8622.

July 29. Tillamook Moonlight Madness. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Downtown Tillamook, Oregon.

July 30. Northwest Classics Fly-In/Cruise-In. Classic cars, classic motorcycles, and classic airplanes. Plus live music, beer and wine garden, drawings for prizes. Admission $5, registration $5. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tillamook Naval Air Museum. 6030 Hangar Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-1130.

July 30-31. Garibaldi Days. Events, vendors and beer gardens all day, with a parade Saturday at 11 a.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8408.

July 30. Garibaldi Days at the Museum. Silent auction noon-6 p.m. Wine and cheese tasting 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. for $3 or $1.50 for Friends of the Museum. Garibaldi Museum. 112 Hwy 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411.

Manzanita

Wheeler, Nehalem, Manzanita

Every Tuesday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit the Hoffman Center’s annex building. The goal of the program is to encourage artists to explore the medium of clay, and to encourage use of the Hoffman Center’s kiln. The fee is $2 per hour or $10 per day per person. To learn more contact Ryan at 503-368-5584 or kryan@nehalemtel.net. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Hoffman Center Annex. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 4. Independence Day Celebration. BBQ and music. Noon to 5 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463. www.nehalembaywinery.com.

July 4. Manzanita Independence Day Celebration. Manzanita Pancake Breakfast from

8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Independence Day Parade at 1 p.m. Fireworks on the beach

at 10 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon.

July 7. Live Music: Travis Champ. Live band from Austin, Texas. 5-7 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 16. 21st Annual Manzanita Beach Walk/Run. Register online at www.ncrdnehalem.org. 9 a.m. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-4595.

July 16-17. Wheeler Crab Festival. Waterfront Park. Wheeler, Oregon. 877-368-5100.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES